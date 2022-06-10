Staff Predictions: Mizzou Looks For Week 1 Win vs. La Tech

The Missouri Tigers will kick off the 2022 season on September 3 in Columbia at Memorial Stadium, hoping to walk off of Faurot Field with a 1-0 record.

Standing in their way will be the Lousiana Tech Bulldogs, who will be led by new head coach Sonny Cumbie, as well as a host of young talent on offense.

The Tigers should be significantly favored heading into the game, but given Cumbie's reputation, the Bulldogs can not be underestimated either.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

The Tigers should get off to a 1-0 start to the season facing a rebuilding program in Louisiana Tech. Sonny Cumbie is a dangerous offensive mind, but the Tigers have SEC talent on both sides of the ball, including a pair of incoming freshman on offense that could make waves. It could be close early, but the Tigers should coast in the second half.

Missouri 34, Louisiana Te

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

The question will be who starts at quarterback. Incoming freshman Sam Horn might be the best bet long-term because it gives Eli Drikwitz a young face to groom into his style of quarterback. If the Tigers are looking for experience, Jack Abraham from Mississippi State might be the best option Week 1. One player to keep an eye on Week 1 is former Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat, who averaged over 5.1 yards per play during his three seasons with the Cardinal. Tigers win in an ugly, yet still convincing fashion.

Missouri 31, Louisiana 13

Brian Smith - Recruiting Analyst

Missouri opens the 2022 college football season with a program that's been dangerous before, and that would be Louisiana Tech. While the Bulldogs are generally a really good squad, they are coming off a 3-9 campaign last season. Playing against Missouri, on the road, will be overwhelming for Tech. Mizzou rolls...

Missouri 41, Louisiana Tech 14

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

Louisiana Tech was not very good last season and little has changed for 2022. Missouri is better at every position and shouldn’t have an issue handling the Bulldogs. But watch out for LA-Tech to come out with a “nothing to lose” attitude in Week 1 in an attempt to start its season off right against the Tigers.

Missouri 27, LA Tech 13

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

Louisiana Tech’s 3-9 record from a season ago doesn’t due justice for how many close games the teams was in. Five losses came within a one-score difference, including a one-point loss on the road against SEC opponent Mississippi State. Another road loss against No. 23 NC State ended with a 34-27 final. See the trend here?

The Bulldogs are anything if not gutsy. And that could present the biggest problem against a 6-7 Mizzou team that failed to pick up a convincing signature win last year and barely had a better statistical defense than abysmal 2-10 Vanderbilt. This one could be a lot closer than people expect, but the Tigers should pull away

Mizzou 31, LA Tech 27

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Missouri kicks off their season against a Louisiana Tech Bulldog team that is coming off a disappointing 2021 season, finishing with a 3-9 record. That might cause the Bulldogs to come out looking to punch Missouri in the mouth to start the game, but if they can weather that early then Missouri should be able to open their 2022 season 1-0, as they look to be competitive in the SEC.

Missouri 35 LA Tech 20

