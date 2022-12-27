How Hot is Eliah Drinkwitz' Seat Entering the 2023 Season?

Another disappointing end to the season for the Tigers has some wondering what his future entails at Missouri.

The Missouri Tigers once again finished their season with a 6-7 following a disappointing bowl loss, this time in 27-17 fashion at the hands of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Their loss against Wake Forest marks the second losing season for coach Eliah Drinkwitz since he took the job, posting a sub-.500 record in two out of his three first seasons.

Now, as often is the result when a program struggles to consistently win, some will begin to question Drinkwitz's ability to get the job done. After all, the ultimate goal is to win and compete for championships, which has not occurred under Drinkwitz at either the SEC or national level.

That begs the question, what is the future for Drinkwitz at Missouri?

Well, as it currently stands his job is safe for now due to an extension through 2027 that he received during the season. Of course, that doesn't guarantee his safety through 2027 but for now, he's here to stay.

However, it depends if he can manage results on the field. Drinkwitz has shown he can recruit, pulling in back-to-back Top 25 classes in 2021 and 2022 and a Top 40 class for 2023. Recruiting is only part of the job, though, and even the best recruiters must win.

For now, though, he will look to get the Tigers back to an SEC-contending caliber team. Another 6-7 or worse finish, though? Well, it is hard to say if he could survive that.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here