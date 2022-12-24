Missouri Ends Season With Gasparilla Bowl Loss to Wake Forest

The Missouri Tigers ended the 2022 season in sloppy fashion on Friday night, falling 27-17 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Raymond James Stadium in the Gasparilla Bowl.

And for the Tigers, it was frankly more of the same, with a sloppy offense once again holding them back, while the defense ran out of steam in the fourth quarter.

There were some positives here and there for the Tigers, such as the first-half performance from freshman wide receiver Luther Burden.

Outside of that, it was a largely dreary night for the Tigers, who ended the season with their ninth game scoring 24 points or less.

However, that is where the negatives stop, because, in reality, there was nothing about the Gasparilla Bowl that was going to affect the Tigers' past, present or future.

Early Signing Day has now come and gone. Meanwhile, the February signing period is now quickly approaching, and the transfer market is beginning to heat up.

And there isn't a single recruit or prospective transfer who will look at the Tigers' subpar performance from a mid-tier bowl game as a slight against the program.

Rather, they'll likely look at it as an opportunity to contribute early on, as the Tigers glaring weaknesses were once again... well, glaring.

And that is where Eliah Drinkwitz and Missouri's focus needs to be.

Not on a frustrating loss in a meaningless bowl game, but on the future, which starts now.

