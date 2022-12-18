Tigers 'Have To Find A Way To Win' Against Wake Forest Says DL Darius Robinson

A win over Wake Forest would mark the first bowl win for Missouri since its 2014 and gain momentum into the offseason.

The Missouri Tigers ended their regular season on a high note, winning two straight games to get to a 6-6 record to become bowl eligible and will take on Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Not only do the Tigers now have a chance to enter the offseason with momentum should they win their bowl game, but in doing so they would record Missouri's first bowl win since the 2014 Citrus Bowl over Minnesota.

Tigers defensive lineman Darius Robinson spoke on the chance the Tigers have to end their bowl losing streak and how much winning means to them.

"Everything," Robinson said. "Obviously we're in a great city here in Tampa, but we have to win. That's no secret. I've heard that a lot and that surprises me, there have been some good Mizzou teams."

"We just have to find a way to win at any costs. It would be a great end to our season if we can find a way to win."

A win over Wake Forest pushes the Tigers to 7-6, and gains momentum for a Missouri team that has already gained momentum with the addition of receiver Theo Wease from the transfer portal and star cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine returning for another season.

However, while all of the above would be important for the Tigers in a win, simply winning a bowl game would offer a lot of hope moving forward for a Missouri team looking to compete in the SEC once again.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here