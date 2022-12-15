Skip to main content

Tigers CB Kris Abrams-Draine Announces Return for 2023 Season

An elite Tigers defense gained another reinforcement on Wednesday with the return of corner Kris Abrams-Draine.

The strength of the Missouri Tigers this season was their defense, as they held some of the best offenses in the SEC to pedestrian performances. Now, on Wednesday, that defense got a huge boost ahead of the 2023 season. 

Star cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, who had the potential to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL draft, opted to return to Missouri for another season. Abrams-Draine returning offers the Tigers an anchor in their secondary and continuity for a defense that was elite for a majority of the season. 

Playing opposite from Ennis Rakestraw, Abrams-Draine showed an ability to come downhill and make the tackle while also displaying an elite ability to play the ball in the air. 

He recorded 40 total tackles, 31 of which were solo tackles. While he didn't record any interceptions, he did total 13 pass deflections, and has shown he can haul in interceptions with three in 2021. 

Abrams-Draine return bodes well for defensive coordinator Blake Baker's defense in 2023, as he joins defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan who announced his return on Tuesday. 

If the Tigers can replicate their success under Baker next season, then Abrams-Draine could very well lead one of the best secondaries in all of college football. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Kris Abrams-Draine
Football

Tigers CB Kris Abrams-Draine Announces Return for 2023 Season

By Connor Zimmerlee
walters.0
Football

Former Missouri Tigers DC Hired as Purdue Head Coach

By Collier Logan
GettyImages-90975707
News

Mizzou Coaches Eliah Drinkwitz and Gary Pinkel Voice Condolences to Mike Leach Family

By Matt Galatzan
Jayden Jernigan
Football

Tigers DL Jayden Jernigan Announces Return For 2023 Season

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19471121
Football

Ex Oklahoma WR Theo Wease Commits to Missouri

By Matt Galatzan
noah carter 33
Basketball

Mizzou F Noah Carter on Loss vs. Kansas: 'We Don't Lose, We Learn'

By Zach Dimmitt
isiaih mosley 432
Basketball

Mizzou MIA? Dennis Gates Vague on Why Isiaih Mosley Didn't Play vs. Kansas

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19601472
Basketball

Missouri Blown Out By Kansas In Border War Reunion

By Matt Galatzan
MB_MS_vs_Lindenwood_111322_23701_mSEUt
Basketball

Missouri Tigers vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Live Game Updates

By Collier Logan