Tigers CB Kris Abrams-Draine Announces Return for 2023 Season

An elite Tigers defense gained another reinforcement on Wednesday with the return of corner Kris Abrams-Draine.

The strength of the Missouri Tigers this season was their defense, as they held some of the best offenses in the SEC to pedestrian performances. Now, on Wednesday, that defense got a huge boost ahead of the 2023 season.

Star cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, who had the potential to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL draft, opted to return to Missouri for another season. Abrams-Draine returning offers the Tigers an anchor in their secondary and continuity for a defense that was elite for a majority of the season.

Playing opposite from Ennis Rakestraw, Abrams-Draine showed an ability to come downhill and make the tackle while also displaying an elite ability to play the ball in the air.

He recorded 40 total tackles, 31 of which were solo tackles. While he didn't record any interceptions, he did total 13 pass deflections, and has shown he can haul in interceptions with three in 2021.

Abrams-Draine return bodes well for defensive coordinator Blake Baker's defense in 2023, as he joins defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan who announced his return on Tuesday.

If the Tigers can replicate their success under Baker next season, then Abrams-Draine could very well lead one of the best secondaries in all of college football.

