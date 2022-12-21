Skip to main content

TE Brett Norfleet Signs With Missouri Tigers

Elite tight end Brett Norfleet has officially signed with the Missouri Tigers

Arguably the top talent in the Missouri Tigers 2023 class officially signed on the dotted line on Wednesday, with Francis Howell (Saint Charles, MO) tight end Brett Norfleet turning in his letter of intent. 

Norfleet picked the Tigers, despite interest from blueblood programs across the nation, including Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn, Miami, USC, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, and Washington. 

"I am excited to announce I will be staying HOME to further my academic and athletic career playing football and baseball at the University of Missouri," Norfleet tweeted. "To my coaches, past and present, THANK YOU. To my family, I LOVE YOU. To my new Mizzou family, LET'S GO!"

He also held offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Purdue, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

An extremely talented athlete, Norfleet was active on both sides of the ball for Francis Howell, but will play tight end at the next level.

Norfleet also helped the Vikings to a 15-0 record and a state championship. 

Northfleet is also a highly sought after baseball recruit, and will be a two-sport athlete for the Tigers as well. 

