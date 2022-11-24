Tigers Land Thanksgiving Day Commitment From WR Daniel Blood

The Tigers got a Thanksgiving Day treat with a new commitment from wide out Daniel Blood.

The Missouri Tigers have built a strong 2023 recruiting class thus far.

And on Thanksgiving Day, it got even better, with talented Louisiana wide receiver Daniel Blood committing to the program.

Blood picked the Tigers over offers from Liberty, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana Monroe, Memphis, Tulane, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, Purdue and Vanderbilt.

Also a track star, Blood was a qualifier in the Louisiana 5A state championships, and made the state finals in the triple jump in 2021 as a sophomore.

Blood now becomes the 14th commitment of the 2023 class for the Tigers, joining wideouts Joshua Manning, Marquis Johnson, and Nicholas Deloach.

The Tigers also hold commitments from tight end Brett Norfleet, offensive tackle Logan Reichert, quarterback Garbarri Johnson, running back Jamal Roberts, defensive linemen, Jahkai Lang and Serigne Tounkara, linebacker Baryshawn Littlejohn, defensive backs Phillip Roche and Shamar McNeil, and kicker Blake Craig.

