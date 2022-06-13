Mizzou Lands Commitment From Speedy Texas WR Marquis Johnson

The Missouri Tigers are hot on the recruiting trail this spring

The Missouri Tigers are still in the process of building an SEC contender under third-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

But on Monday, they took a big step forward in that regard, gaining a commitment from a speedy wide receiver out of the talent-rich state of Texas, in Dickinson (TX) wideout Marquis Johnson.

Johnson made his decision via his personal Twitter just after noon central time on Monday. He is the son of former Missouri defensive back Domonique Johnson.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound speedster picked the Tigers over a plethora of impressive FBS offers, including Arkansas, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Utah, Washington State, SMU, Tulsa, Tulane, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, UTEP, UTSA, Colorado State, and more.

A true track athlete, Johnson finished fourth in the Texas 6A long jump final in May and ran wind-aided 100-meter times of 10.37 seconds, 10.50 seconds, and 10.59 seconds, this past spring. Johnson also ran a pair of very impressive 200-meter dash times of 21.34 seconds and 22.17 seconds

During his 2021 campaign with Dickinson, John was all over the field, catching 11 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, with 11 rushes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He was also utilized in the kick return game, averaging 29.6 yards per return, with a 100-yard return touchdown.

Johnson now becomes the fifth commitment of the 2023 class for the Tigers and the third since the beginning of May, joining tight End Brett Norfleet, quarterback Gabarri Johnson, edge Jahkai Lang, and corner Les Hewitt.

