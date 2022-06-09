'New Age QB' Scouting Report: Missouri Commitment Gabarri Johnson

The Missouri Tigers have utilized many different quarterbacks over the years. Pocket passers, run-first signal callers, and even quarterbacks that showed the ability to both run and pass quite well. With the class of 2023, the Tigers appear to have found a player that can ‘spin it’ as well as be a runner.

Gabarri Johnson

Size: 5’11”, 200-pounds

Position: Quarterback

High School: Tacoma (Wa.) Lincoln

Recruitment

The Tigers stole one out of The Evergreen State. With offers from both Washington and Washington State, Johnson took his talents to Mizzou and the SEC East instead. He also saw offers from Oregon, Oregon State, Arizona State, Utah, Arkansas, and Florida Atlantic among others. Johnson made his pledge to Mizzou on May 8, 2022 after taking his official visit on April 30, 2022.

Frame

Johnson looks similar to a running back playing in the SEC or ACC with muscular legs and a solid upper body as well. He’s capable of adding more weight, in time, but adding another 10 or 15 pounds would be about all that is necessary. Johnson is already muscular; just needs refinement to finish his physical development.

Athleticism

There’s not much Johnson cannot do. His shiftiness, however, is something to watch over and over via his junior highlights. During several moments when it looked as if Johnson would be plastered by a defender, he stopped abruptly, then made a jump cut and was quickly back up to full running speed. Johnson is very explosive. He’s also capable of keeping up his rate of speed even after a sharp cut. Johnson is a dynamic playmaker.

Style of Play

This is where it becomes unique to project Johnson. He’s good with the run-pass option (RPO) game, and he’s also adept at making reads and letting it rip from the pocket. What will Missouri’s offensive coaching staff come up with for this young man?

There seems to be a need to be a multiple offense because Johnson can make so many plays in space with his legs, and yet his arm strength lends one to think there needs to be a continued emphasis for Missouri to throw the football. As Johnson develops, perhaps the offensive philosophy will evolve right along with him.

Downfield Throws

One obvious attribute to note about Johnson would be his ability to hit the passes down the seam and over the top of the safeties in general. The arm strength definitely helped him to date, but it’s the timing and accuracy that also need to be noted. He’s very good at throwing the football a long way and still putting it where only his target can reach the football.

Surveying the Field

Johnson is not a quarterback that just takes the quick check downs or short passes. While in the pocket, he will go through his progressions and make decisions as needed. There’s also a consistent ability to keep plays alive and look for receivers while under duress. Some of Johnson’s biggest 2021 passing plays came after the pocket broke down and he still found an open player to throw the football to.

This is also a situation where the RPO game can come into play for Johnson and Missouri. He’s patient, and that means he will not just make pre-snap decisions and go with it. He’s capable of reading the defense after the football is already in his hands and he’s on the go before deciding whether to hand off, run or throw.

Areas to Improve

Sometimes Johnson will lock onto a target, especially during a deep route. He needs to look off the safety better. That’s an area most young signal callers need improvement, and Johnson has his moments in that category as well.

His throwing mechanics are pretty good in the upper half of his body overall, but speeding up his delivery a tad bit would be helpful. The throwing windows in the SEC will be much smaller than Johnson has seen in the prep ranks.

