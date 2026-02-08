Carr Shines as Mizzou Softball Dominates Liberty, Outlasts BYU at NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic

After going 0-2 on the first day of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla., Missouri softball bounced back in a major way on Day 2 with wins over No. 21/23 Liberty and NR/RV BYU.

Powered by a dominant performance from freshman pitcher Abby Carr and an eight-run explosion in the top of the sixth, MU run-ruled the Flames 13-2 in six innings. The run rule goes into effect when a team leads by at least eight runs after five innings of play.

Carr was magnificent in her first career collegiate start, taking a no-hitter into the bottom of the sixth before it was broken up by Savannah Whatley, who led off the inning with a double down the left field line. Carr then allowed a walk, threw a wild pitch and gave up a two-RBI single before inducing a groundout to end the game.

The true freshman from Wildwood, Missouri, also tallied five strikeouts. She took one at-bat in the bottom of the sixth, drawing a bases-loaded walk that scored Claire Cahalan from third base.

On offense, Missouri wasn't just productive, but the production came from all across its lineup. Eight players recorded at least one hit, and while left fielder/designated player Emma Jackson didn't record a hit, she drew three walks and scored two runs.

First baseman Abby Hay and right fielder Sidney Forrester combined for four hits and six RBIs. Hay got the scoring started with a solo home run into left center field, while Forrester blew the game open with a base-clearing double in the top of the sixth to extend MU's lead to 9-0.

Carr and Hay both stayed hot against BYU. Hay launched a solo home run into right field to tie the game at one in the bottom of the second, while Carr had a two-RBI double in the bottom of the fifth. It was part of a five-run inning that extended MU's lead to 8-2.

The Cougars made up some ground in the top of the sixth. After they scored on a wild pitch from Marissa McCann, true freshman Rita Tavita hit a three-run home run to cut Missouri's lead to 8-6. McCann recovered, though, getting out of the inning without any more damage. After MU added a run in the bottom of the seventh on a fielding error by shortstop Hailey Morrow, McCann retired the side to clinch a 9-6 win for the Tigers.

Mizzou will conclude its time in Clearwater on Sunday against South Alabama. First pitch is set for noon C.T.

