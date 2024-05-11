Gallagher's Heroics Push Missouri Softball to SEC Title Game
Maddie Gallagher's strongest asset for Missouri softball has been her glove. Although she didn't make the All-SEC Defensive Team this season, Gallagher has locked down the space between first and second base since she arrived in Columbia as a transfer from South Carolina last season.
However, in Friday's SEC Tournament semifinal against LSU, Gallagher's bat proved to be the difference, as she was responsible for both of MU's runs in their 2-1 victory over the No. 8 seed, including the game-winner.
The Long Island native opened the scoring in the bottom of the third with a long ball, something she doens't usually do (Gallagher had just three home runs this season prior to that at-bat). She took a rise ball from Kelley Lynch well over the fence in right field.
Although Laurin Krings put together another quality start through four innings, LSU began hitting her well in the top of the fourth. After Ali Newland ripped a leadoff double, Madyson Manning doubled her home two batters later, prompting head coach Larissa Anderson to briing in Marissa McCann from the bullpen.
Over the next three innings, McCann and Taylor Pannell would hold LSU scoreless as Missouri's offense continue to struggle. But then, Missouri's bats came alive when it mattered the most.
With LSU ace Sydney Berzon in the circle, Jenna Laird reached base to lead off the inning after LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants bobbled her ground ball. Alex Honnold followed with a perfectly placed bunt, and both base runners advanced on a wild pitch with Gallagher at-bat. A few moments later, Gallagher hit a high fly ball into center field that was plenty deep enough to score Laird and advance Missouri to the SEC title game. It was Missouri's first walk-off hit since Kara Daly hit a walk-off home run against Arkansas in the final game of the 2023 regular season.
Missouri will look to capture its first SEC championship on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST against the winner of No. 2 Florida and No. 3 Texas A&M. A win could very easily put Missouri in the running to secure a top-eight seed, which would mean that the Tigers could host a Super Regional for the first time since 2021 should they make it that far.