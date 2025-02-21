Mizzou Softball Goes 1-1 to Open Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic
Missouri softball kicked off the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Thursday with two games.
In their first game, the Tigers took on Rutgers. It was a slow and uneventful contest, ending in a score of 1-0. Luckily for the Tigers, the lone run of the day belonged to them.
An instrumental factor in Missouri’s win was its freshman athletes.
The score was knotted at zero in the bottom of the fifth inning when freshman Saniya Hill stepped up to the plate. She logged her first career RBI and double, smashing the ball into left field. The play allowed fellow freshman Madison Uptegrove to dash to home plate, giving the Tigers a 1-0 advantage.
Taylor Pannell pitched all seven innings, pitching a shutout. The junior threw seven strikeouts in Missouri’s win.
The Tigers headed into their next game feeling good, but the second game of the day was a different beast.
Missouri took on No. 4/4 UCLA, with the Tigers falling 4-1.
The Bruins scored two runs in the second inning and held a 2-0 advantage over Missouri for most of the game. With the arrival of the sixth inning came the arrival of Missouri's offense.
The Tigers finally cracked the scoreboard after sophomore Madison Walker lined out to center field, resulting in a run by senior Julia Crenshaw. The score provided life for Missouri, which now trailed 2-1.
Unfortunately, in that same inning, UCLA came up with two home runs to pad the score 4-1. Missouri was unable to overcome that deficit, losing in its second game of the day.
After splitting Thursday's games, Missouri's record for the year moved to 7-6.
The Tigers will look for redemption when the tournament continues at noon Friday in Cathedral City, California. Missouri will face Baylor, followed by Minnesota at 2:30 p.m.