Dennis Gates to Reunite with Former Player The Buzz; May 7, 2024
Dennis Gates is a relationship-driven coach and person. That's evident from the Missouri men's basketball coach's early success in recruiting and the long-term relationships he has formed with players that pay dividends for his teams.
When Gates left Cleveland State to take the job at Missouri in 2022, four of his players from Cleveland State followed him to Columbia.
Now in 2024, Gates will be reuniting with another one of his former players. D-II St. Leo University transfer Jeremy Sanchez announced his decision to join Gates at Missouri as a preferred walk-on for his final year of eligibility. The guard previously played under Gates at Cleveland State for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
The addition of the Sanchez was not the only change to Missouri basketball Monday. Director of Basketball Operations and Chief of Staff Chase Goldstein accepted a job as an assistant coach at Dusquene. Goldstein worked with Gates at both Florida State and Cleveland State before joining him at Missouri.
