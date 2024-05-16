How to Watch: Missouri Baseball at No. 16 Mississippi State
The Missouri Tigers don't really have much of a chance to make it in the SEC tournament. It would take a miracle including them sweeping Mississippi State and LSU being swept by Ole Miss for it to happen. There are other ways they could do the math to see how they could make it in, but no way is easy for the Tigers.
Even with their future being pretty certain for the end of the season, they could at least try to end the season on a high note with a win against a ranked opponent. It wouldn't be an unlikely situation, with their last couple series coming down to a game three rubber match.
Mississippi State has quite the advantage coming into the series, especially because they had action just two days before this series, while Missouri last played on Sunday.
The Tigers are straying from their usual starting rotation in this series, with junior right-hander Kaden Jacobi kicking things off on the mound. Jacobi had nine appearances this season, but is yet to make a start.
How to Watch: Missouri vs No. 16 Mississippi State
What: Missouri Tigers (22-30, 8-19 SEC) vs Mississippi State Bulldogs (34-18, 15-12 SEC )
Where: Dudy Noble Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
When:
- Friday, May 16 at 6 p.m. CT
- Saturday, May 17 at 6 p.m. CT
- Sunday, May 18 at 2 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Series: The first game of the series will be the 18th time that the two teams will face off. The Tigers have won the last two games, but the Bulldogs hold the series 11-6.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers dropped a decisive game three against the Auburn Tigers. Missouri earned a game one win, but followed that up with two losses that cost them the series.
Last time out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs earned their mid-week win against North Alabama at home. Mississippi State put up a three-run sixth to seal their 8-4 win on Tuesday.
Pitching Matchups:
- Thursday, May 16 at 6 p.m. – RHP Kaden Jacobi vs. RHP Khal Stephen
- Friday, May 17 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. BHP Jurranelo Cijntje
- Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD