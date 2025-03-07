Brackets, How to Watch: No. 25 Missouri at the 2025 Big 12 Wrestling Championships
No. 25 Missouri wrestling (5-10, 4-4 Big 12) is recovering from a challenging season marked by injuries, significant losses, and mid-season lineup changes. The Tigers have had a lot of promise through the ups and downs, with wrestlers like Joel Mylin, James Conway and Cam Steed making waves in this season's duals.
The Tigers are looking to reclaim the Big 12 title after Iowa State ended Missouri's streak of 12 consecutive championships, including back-to-back titles in the Big 12 Wrestling Championships. The Tigers will also compete for berths to the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, which will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia from March 20 to 22.
How to Watch: Missouri at the Big 12 Wrestling Championships
Who: Big 12 Wrestling
Schools: Arizona State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Air Force, Cal Baptist, Missouri, North Dakota State, Oklahoma, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Northern Colorado, Utah Valley and Wyoming.
When: March 8-9, 2025
Where: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Stream: ESPN+ for Sessions 1 through 3 | ESPNU for Session 4
Brackets
Schedule
Saturday, March 8
Session I: Preliminary & Quarterfinal Matches — 10:00 a.m. CT
Session II: Semifinal & Consolation Quarterfinal Matches — 5:00 p.m. CT
Sunday, March 9
Session III: Consolation Semifinals— 12:00 p.m. CT
Session IV: Finals — 8 p.m. CT
Missouri Big 12 Wrestling Rankings
133 | No. 8 Kade Moore
141 | No. 6 Josh Edmond
149 | No. 7 Logan Gioffre
157 | No. 7 James Conway
165 | No. 5 Cam Steed
174 | No. 2 Keegan O'Toole
184 | No. 8 Colton Hawks
285 | No. 4 Seth Nitzel
2024 Big 12 Wrestling Championship Recap
The Tigers took home fourth at last year's Big 12 Wrestling Championship after Iowa State wrestling broke the Tigers' 12 consecutive conference championship win streak and back-to-back Big 12 titles. Iowa State had 148.5 points in the team's first Big 12 Wrestling Championship win since 2009. The Tigers were represented at 165 pounds and 197 pounds in the finals.
In the most anticipated match-up of the weekend, No. 1 Keegan O'Toole was up against then-ISU senior David Carr. In 2022, O'Toole won the NCAA Championship at 165 pounds, and in 2023, Carr took home the trophy. O'Toole had the advantage from the beginning with two takedowns in the second and third periods to secure his win 8-2.
At 197 pounds, Rocky Elam wrestled South Dakota State senior Tanner Sloan and ultimately dropped the match 1-0, with Sloan scoring a last-minute escape point in the third period.
2024 Big 12 Championship - Missouri Weight Titles
- Noah Surtin - Sixth place at 125 pounds
- Josh Edmond - Third place at 141 pounds
- Logan Gioffre - Sixth place at 149 pounds
- Brock Mauller - Fifth place at 157 pounds
- Keegan O'Toole - First place at 165 pounds
- Peyton Mocco - Sixth place at 174 pounds
- Colton Hawks - Fifth place at 184 pounds
- Rocky Elam - Second place at 197 pounds
- Zach Elam - Third place at 285 pounds
Last Time Out, Missouri
No. 25 Missouri lost to No. 13 Iowa State with a score of 21-18 in the last dual of the season on February 22, 2025. The Cyclones got off to a strong start, winning four consecutive bouts. Before the break, No. 30 James Conway secured a 9-3 upset victory over No. 8 Cody Chittum (ISU).
Following Conway's win, both Cam Steed and Keegan O'Toole won by fall against their opponents, bringing the dual to a tie at 15-15 as the heavyweights took to the mat. No. 11 Evan Bockman (ISU) defeated No. 9 Colton Hawks 1-0 at 184 pounds, and Nate Schon (ISU) won against Jesse Cassatt with a 4-2 decision at 197 pounds.
Seth Nitzel had an 8-3 upset over No. 26 Daniel Herrera (ISU) to close out the dual, but it was not enough to push the Tigers into the lead.