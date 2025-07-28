All Wolfpack

Wolfpack's Dave Doeren Reacts to ACC's Reporting Policy

Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren is opposed to the ACC's new player availability reporting policy.

Scott Salomon

Sep 14, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly and head coach Dave Doeren talk during the second half of the game against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Sep 14, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly and head coach Dave Doeren talk during the second half of the game against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Carter-Finley Stadium. / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

During the Atlantic Coast Conference Media Days last week, Commissioner Jim Phillips announced a new policy set to be implemented in 2025-26 that will require some teams to disclose player availability for upcoming games.

North Carolina State head football coach Dave Doeren does not like it.

Thew new policy is as follows:

"Before each conference game, a team will disclose any student-athlete whose availability for the upcoming game is in question. A student-athlete can be listed on the Availability Report if their status is uncertain for any reason (e.g., injury or illness, academic or other eligibility issue, personal or family matter, etc.); however, only the status and not the specific reason will be publicly reported."

Phillips said the policy is being instituted to help protect student athletes and administrators from third-party interference. It will also reinforce the confidentiality of certain information. All that needs to be disclosed is whether the player is available to play. It does not list any reasons why they are not playing.

Jim Phillips, ACC Commissione
Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; ACC commissioner Jim Phillips speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Coaches are hard to change, but when we told them that we were doing it, no one said anything on the call,” Phillips said at the ACC Media Days. “I don’t know what that meant, other than they were accepting it. It’s the right thing. It’s the right thing. I understand, and every coach has to do what they have to do in order to get their team ready, and there’s always gamesmanship, always. That’s been around for a hundred years, and it’s going to continue, but it’s the right thing.”

The ACC policy also states that "for each report submitted before game day, student-athletes will be designated as Available, Probable, Questionable, or Out. Game Day Reports will be submitted two hours before each game. For this report, student-athletes will be designated as Available, Game Time Decision, or Out."

CJ Bailey, North Carolina State Wolfpac
Dec 28, 2024; Annapolis, MD, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16)] scrambles away from East Carolina Pirates linebacker Ryheem Craig (32) during the first half of the Go Bowling Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Doeren said at a breakout session on Thursday at the Media Days event he is not in favor of the new plan.

"I’m not in favor of it, but it doesn’t matter,” Doeren said as reported by On3 Thursday. “We’ve had them before. The reason I’m not in favor of it [is] I think the coaches don’t tell the truth on them anyway. We don’t want to put our players’ injuries out there.”

“I’m trying to protect my guys. I’m not trying to help bettors,” Doeren continued. “That’s what that stuff’s all about. To me, I don’t get it. But they made that decision, so that’s what we’ll do, and so be it.” 

Phillips disagrees with Doeren and is in favor of the new rule.

“It’s the right thing,” said Phillips, who noted there’s not currently a fine structure for “late or untruthful” reports at this time but could be developed in the event it’s needed. “It’s, again, the modernization of our conference, the modernization of college sports, and the expectations we should have to protect our student-athletes.”

feed

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024, covering breaking news and analysis for various On SI channels. Scott covers the NFL, College Football, MLB, and the WNBA. Scott has been covering local and national sports for over 35 years. Scott graduated from the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott is also a member of the PFWA and the FWAA. Follow Scott Salomon on X @ScottSalomonNFL.