Why Dave Doeren Loves Rivalry Week So Much
RALEIGH — Across the nation, college football programs will meet their bitter rivals for the final weekend of the regular season to duke it out for bragging rights in their historic series. The Triangle is no exception, as NC State and North Carolina will meet for the 115th time on Saturday in Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Wolfpack's head coach, Dave Doeren, became a part of the rivalry back in 2013 and has amassed an 8-4 record over the Tar Heels since becoming the alpha of the Pack. Over those years, he's learned everything one must to know to master the rivalry and been a part of some of the animosity between the two rival programs.
There might not be a coach in the history of NC State football who lets more ride on the rivalry series against North Carolina than Doeren. He embraces the battle with great bravado, but also doesn't let the competition between the two schools define his season or his program.
Saturday's chapter will be the latest opportunity for Doeren to clash with the "baby blue," as he called them after NC State's win over Florida State. The coach reflected at length about why he loves this rivalry so much throughout the week leading up to the game.
Embracing the competition
Much of Doeren's programmatic philosophy stems from the Wolfpack name. He built a tough, but tight and familial culture over more than a decade in the City of Oaks, while also creating consistency that North Carolina's football program has lacked over the same era. While that consistency didn't translate to an ACC title, it kept the Wolfpack in the mix more often than not.
As for the rivalry, Doeren possesses a rare competitive drive. When he arrived, he quickly realized the critical nature of the matchup against North Carolina and grasped onto that feeling to rally his players and himself. It's in his nature to put more effort into beating the team billed as the rival.
"It's been that way my whole life... These rivalry games are special. The bragging rights part of it, the way it makes your school feel, and knowing that you were a part of uplifting the community that you are a part of. I'm a part of NC State," Doeren said. "I look at it as an honor to get the opportunity to go out there and compete against somebody and help our fans and alumni and students, and obviously our players have that."
Doeren also acknowledged that his success against UNC is likely a major reason he still coaches the Wolfpack. The longtime head coach hasn't been immune to the hot seat over the years, but beating the Tar Heels secured him some serious job security with both the fan base and the administration.
