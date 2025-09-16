All Wolfpack

ACC Power Rankings After Week 3: Where Wolfpack Sits

Where does NC State fall in the conference rankings?

Tucker Sennett

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack enter the field against for a game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack enter the field against for a game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images
In this story:

RALEIGH, N.C. -- With conference games in full swing, a clearer picture of the power structure in the ACC has begun to emerge.

After the third week of the season, three teams from the ACC were ranked in the AP top 25, two of which finished in the top 10 teams. While NC State is off to a perfect 3-0 start, the Wolfpack hasn't done enough the crack the top 25 teams in the nation. However, other teams have begun to take notice of the Wolfpack as a potential threat in the ACC if things continue to go well.

Where does NC State fall amongst the other ACC teams?

AC
Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the ACC and SMU logo during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bottom of the Pack

Brent Pr
Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry celebrates a score with Virginia Tech Hokies offensive lineman Aidan Lynch (76) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

17. Virginia Tech (0-3, 0-0)

The Brent Pry era officially came to an end in Blacksburg after the Hokies lost to Old Dominion in their home stadium Saturday. Despite showing some promise in the loss to South Carolina, Virginia Tech has been nothing short of a disaster through the first three weeks of the 2025 season. The decision makers at the university saw enough and pulled the plug, firing Pry on the Sunday after the third loss.

Jake Dicker
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

16. Wake Forest (2-1, 0-1)

The Demon Deacons are rebuilding. While they started the season 2-0 under first-year head coach Jake Dickert, the roster lacks depth at critical positions and they narrowly escaped a loss to Kennesaw State in the season opener. NC State exposed the defensive shortcomings with a dominant rushing performance and contained Wake Forest's star running back, Demond Claiborne. Dickert and his team have a bye week to regroup, but the schedule going forward includes some of the ACC's best.

Dylan Lonerga
Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dylan Lonergan (9) throws a pass against the Stanford Cardinal during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

15. Boston College (1-2, 0-1)

Year two of the Bill O'Brien tenure at Boston College was always going to be difficult, given how much talent the team lost to the next level from a season ago. However, sophomore quarterback Dylan Lonergan started nicely in the team's first two games. It all fell apart in a cross-country road trip to Stanford, as turned the ball over in a critical spot and the Eagle offense struggled mightily against a lowly Cardinal defense.

Frank Reic
Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Frank Reich stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

14. Stanford (1-2, 1-0)

The Cardinal got its first win of the season over Boston College, a major surprise to many covering the ACC and college football. The geographic advantage Stanford has at home could be a factor in some of their games against other poor ACC schools. Head coach Frank Reich and general manager Andrew Luck also might have themselves a running back in Micah Ford. The near-future remains bleak on the farm, however.

A Little Better, But Still Not Great

Bill Belichick
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

13. North Carolina (2-1, 0-0)

The week one debacle seems to be in the rearview for the Tar Heels, but things still haven't been impressive in Chapel Hill. North Carolina faced Charlotte and Richmond in back-to-back weeks, taking care of business in both. Questions still remain about the potency of the offense. 'Chapel Bill' has a series of big tests coming up, with Central Florida this week, followed by Clemson, a trip to Cal and a home game against Virginia.

Steve Angeli
Sep 12, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Steve Angeli (9) warms up before a game against the Colgate Raiders at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

12. Syracuse (2-1, 0-0)

The Orange started the season with a major test against Tennessee and failed. A disappointing performance against UConn certainly rang some alarm bells, but quarterback Steve Angeli has looked the part of a starter in key moments. Syracuse was another school that lost significant talent to the next level and was likely to regress in 2025. So far, that seems to be the case.

Underachieving Early

Manny Dia
Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the warmups before the game against the Elon Phoenix at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

11. Duke (1-2, 0-0)

With high expectations after getting quarterback Darian Mensah, the Blue Devils have not lived up to the billing. Oddly enough, the defense, head coach Manny Diaz's usual specialty, has struggled in the early-season matchups. In Duke's defense, it has faced a now-top 10 Illinois team and a strong Tulane squad with a major desire to spoil Mensah's return to New Orleans. The Blue Devils could still turn things around and will mark a major early-season test for NC State in Week Four.

Pit
Sep 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein (10) celebrates after running for a touchdown during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

10. Pitt (2-1, 0-0)

The Panthers showed some warts in the loss in the Backyard Brawl rivalry. The team racked up over 100 penalty yards and struggled mightily to run the ball. West Virginia racked up 174 rushing yards on the Panther defense. A tough test against Louisville could answer more questions about Pitt this weekend.

Surprises, Good and Bad

Chandler Morri
Sep 13, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) runs with the ball during the first half against the William & Mary Tribe at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

9. Virginia (2-1, 0-0)

Aside from the narrow 'non-conference' loss to NC State, Virginia has looked the part of a massively improved team in 2025. Quarterback Chandler Morris has been a great fit in head coach Tony Elliott's system and the Cavaliers could pose some problems for teams with higher hopes in the conference.

SMU
Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears safety DJ Coleman (33) breaks up a pass intended for SMU Mustangs tight end RJ Maryland (82) during the second overtime at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

8. SMU (2-1, 0-0)

The Mustangs benefitted from a light schedule in 2024 and rode their way to a College Football Playoff bid. The 2025 schedule doesn't provide the same opportunity and SMU already picked up a loss against Baylor. Now, the Mustangs will face a strong TCU team in a major rivalry and head into ACC play after that, where both Miami and Clemson await.

JK
Sep 13, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox (right) hugs quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) following their 27-14 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

7. California (3-0, 0-0)

The Golden Bears have been a pleasant surprise early in 2025. Saturday's win over Minnesota catapulted Cal into the conversation of potentially being a dark horse to go 9-0 to start the season, given the seemingly light schedule in conference play. Freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has been one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the country in his first three games. The Bears will go as far as their signal caller can take them, but the future looks bright.

CJ Bailey and Hollywood Smother
Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) hands off to Hollywood Smothers (3) in the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

6. NC State (3-0, 1-0)

There's the Pack. Head coach Dave Doeren and his revamped NC State squad have seen it all in the first three games. The team's massively improved offense, led by the sophomore duo of CJ Bailey at quarterback and Hollywood Smothers at running back, has been one of the better units in the ACC in key moments. If the defense can solve some of its first-half woes, the Wolfpack could play spoiler to a few teams higher in the standings throughout the season.

Clemso
Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) scrambles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

5. Clemson (1-2, 0-1)

Is this your Clemson of old? No, those days are gone. However, coach Dabo Swinney still has far too much talent on this roster to suffer a complete collapse in 2025. The Tigers have some opportunities to turn things around, but their playoff hopes and potentially hopes of playing in an ACC Championship now rest in the hands of others.

The Cream of the Crop

Miller Mos
Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) runs the ball against the James Madison Dukes during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

4. Louisville (2-0, 0-0)

The Cardinals had the week off, but already survived a tricky test against James Madison in their second game. Head coach Jeff Brohm will likely only help quarterback Miller Moss improve over the course of the season.

Mike Norvel
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell speaks to safety Earl Little Jr. (0) during the second half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

3. Florida State (2-0, 0-0)

The nation seems convinced after the huge upset of Alabama and a monster win over East Texas A&M that the Seminoles are back. Despite sitting out for a week, Florida State moved up to No. 7 in the country on the AP poll. Coach Mike Norvell and his team will have another tune-up game against Kent State before starting the ACC slate.

Haynes King and Brent Ke
Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) and head coach Brent Key celebrate after a victory over the Clemson Tigers at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

2. Georgia Tech (3-0, 1-0)

The Yellow Jackets pulled off a stunner, beating Clemson as the clock expired with a field goal. Led by seemingly invincible quarterback Haynes King, things are clicking across the board for Brent Key and Georgia Tech so far. The Yellow Jackets might not face another significant test until the end of the season, when they'll face Georgia in 'Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.'

Carson Bec
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) greets running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

1. Miami (3-0, 0-0)

The Hurricanes have stormed out of the gate to start the 2025 season. Georgia transfer Carson Beck continued his seamless transition with another strong performance against South Florida on Saturday. For now, Miami looks to be the team to beat in the ACC ... And they might not have much competition.

Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.