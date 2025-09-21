ACC Week 4: Miami, FSU Dominate; Duke Beats NC State
A recap of the ACC action this past weekend in college football.
Got the job done
No. 4 Miami (4-0)
The Hurricanes continue their strong start to the season after a 26-7 win over the Florida Gators, improving to 4-0. Miami won on the strength of a performance from running back Mark Fletcher Jr., who rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown. Running back Marty Browd also rushed for a pair of scores.
The Miami defense limited Gator quarterback D.J. Lagway to only 61 yards on the night.
No. 7 Florida State (3-0)
Like the Hurricanes, the Seminoles have continued to enjoy their strong start to the college football season. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos threw for 205 yards and had two of Florida State’s eight rushing touchdowns in a 66-10 win over Kent State.
The Hurricanes and Seminoles are slated to face off on Oct. 4.
No. 18 Georgia Tech (4-0)
After a big upset win over Clemson a week ago, the Yellow Jackets followed it up with a 45-24 victory over Temple. Quarterback Haynes King threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns – the two touchdowns went to Isiah Canion and Malik Rutherford.
Syracuse (3-1)
The Orange, just weeks ago, were running sprints after almost dropping a non-conference game to the UConn Huskies. Now they’re enjoying an upset win over Clemson in Death Valley off of an impressive game from quarterback Steve Angeli.
Head coach Fran Brown pulled out all the tricks, going for an onside kick after Syracuse’s opening touchdown drive. The gamble worked as the Orange recovered, extending their lead to 10-0 and not looking back after.
Virginia Tech (1-3)
The Hokies are fresh off the firing of Brent Pry, but didn’t play like it. Was it against an FCS team in Wofford? Yes. Regardless, Virginia Tech found its first win of the season in a 38-6 win over the Terriers.
Quarterback Kyron Drones completed 27-of-32 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns while running in for two as well. Interim head coach Philip Montgomery got his first win at the helm, and the Hokies started conference play against NC State in week five.
Louisville (3-0)
The Cardinals dominated Bowling Green in a 40-17 win, outgaining the Falcons 452-321 in offensive yardage. Running back Keyjuan Brown scored two touchdowns for Louisville.
Duke (2-2)
Duke enjoyed something they usually are on the other side of in its matchup against NC State. The Blue Devils struggled with turnovers early in the 2025 season, but against the Wolfpack, they didn’t have a single turnover and forced three against NC State.
CJ Bailey threw for three picks in Duke’s 45-33 win over the Wolfpack. Running back Anderson Castle ran for three touchdowns and 92 yards in the win.
Virginia (3-1)
Quarterback Chandler Morris found his stride for the Cavaliers, throwing for 380 yards and four touchdowns against Stanford in a 48-20 win. Virginia was able to limit Stanford's rushing attack, led by running back Micah Ford – Ford only ran for 44 yards.
Let's just put this one behind us
SMU (2-2)
The Mustangs' defense hasn’t been what it was from a season ago to start 2025, and it was evident in a 35-24 loss to TCU. Wide Receiver Eric McAlister had eight catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns.
Kevin Jennings finished the day with 290 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.
NC State (3-1)
The Wolfpack couldn't sustain the three interceptions quarterback CJ Bailey threw in a 45-33 loss to Duke. Running back Hollywood Smothers had another efficient day, running for 123 yards on 17 carries. Despite the interceptions, Bailey threw for 364 yards with 166 of them being hauled in by wideout Terrell Anderson.
Clemson (1-3)
Things have just kept spiraling down for the Tigers ever since their loss to LSU to open up the 2025 season. Clemson has suffered two straight losses and now sits at 1-3 heading into a bye week. First-team preseason All-American Cade Klubnik has struggled early on in the year, and struggled again in the loss to Syracuse, but his overall stat line would suggest he didn’t
Stanford (1-3)
Running back Micah Ford has been the engine for the Cardinal offense, but he was stalled against Virginia. He was only able to muster up 44 yards rushing on 13 carries. Receiver Bryce Farrell had a nice day for Stanford with four receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown.
North Carolina (2-2)
The Tar Heels have struggled against Power Four competition to begin the college football season, and that was evident again in a 34-9 loss to UCF. The passing attack hasn’t been consistent, and it wasn’t in the loss on Saturday. Gio Lopez finished with only 87 yards and two interceptions – Max Johnson finished with 67 yards and one touchdown.
California (3-1)
The Golden Bears entered the weekend hoping to begin their year 4-0. Dreams were spoiled in San Diego with a 34-0 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs. Standout freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele struggled with two interceptions, but his receivers dropped some passes in which he made great throws.
