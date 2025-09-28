ACC Week Five: Virginia Upsets FSU, Georgia Tech Survives
Whew. What a day of college football this past Saturday gave fans across the nation. Another loaded slate filled with top-25 matchups and upsets galore. College football fans can’t ask for much better, and even the Friday night action provided two close games to warm us up for Saturday’s action.
With all that said, it’s time to recap how ACC teams did in all the action within week five of the college football season.
Win Column = Best Column
Virginia (4-1)
Talking about getting the weekend started? The Cavaliers provided a classic on Friday night as they upset No. 8 Florida State 46-38 in double overtime. Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris had a plethora of ups and downs throughout the battle. He threw three interceptions, but finished the night with five total touchdowns, including a four-yard rushing touchdown in the second overtime to help seal the game.
Virginia’s rushing attack as a whole found a rhythm against the Seminoles, finishing with 211 yards on the night.
Duke (3-2)
The Blue Devils built off their win against NC State with a statement against Syracuse, winning 38-3. The Orange didn’t have starting quarterback Steve Anglei due to injury, but with the way Darian Mensah played, it may not have mattered. He finished with 268 yards and two touchdowns in the blowout win.
Duke’s defense limited the Syracuse offense by stopping the rushing attack of the Orange, only holding them to 85 yards on the day. Moussa Kane led the team in tackles with nine.
Georgia Tech (5-0)
While it may have been a controversial ending, the Yellow Jackets survived Wake Forest 30-29 and remained undefeated on the season. The defense intercepted Wake Forest’s two-point play for the win in overtime, completing the 17-point rally by Georgia Tech.
Haynes King ran for two touchdowns and finished with 243 yards passing.
Louisville (4-0)
Miller Moss had his best day as a Cardinal, throwing for 339 yards and three touchdowns, leading the team to a 34-27 win. Receiver Chris Bell found his stride fully for the first time this season, catching 10 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Louisville trailed by 17 points in the first quarter, but was able to rally back in the second half, led by Miller and a stout defensive performance.
California (4-1)
The Golden Bears were coming off a disappointing loss to San Diego State a week ago, but due to the heroics of freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California won 28-24 over Boston College.
Sagapolutele gave the Golden Bears the lead, but it was Luke Ferrelli who sealed the game with an interception in the end zone with 15 seconds left. California continues its impressive season, especially after rallying back from 14 down to beat the Eagles.
Virginia Tech (2-3)
Even when the Hokies seemed dead in the water for the remainder of the 2025 season, they clearly weren’t. Virginia Tech came out in Raleigh with heart, energy and a will to win. The will was clear in the 23-21 over NC State, led by running back Terion Stewart, who couldn't be tackled, going for 174 yards on 15 carries.
One of the biggest takeaways was the Hokies' pass rush being able to rattle NC State quarterback CJ Bailey. Bailey was only sacked four times in the first four weeks, but Virginia Tech got to him five times in the win.
Stanford (2-3)
Just like many ACC teams this week, Stanford as well rallied from a double-digit deficit against San Jose State to win 30-29 at home. Sedrick Irvin scored on a one-yard run with 19 seconds left to seal the game for the Cardinal.
It’s onto next week
Florida State (3-1)
The Seminoles were victims of a good old-fashioned field storm against Virginia as the team walked off in agony, surrounded by joy and excitement. Florida State had a chance to tie in the second overtime, but wide receiver Duce Robinson bobbled a pass while going out the back of the end zone on third down. The very next play would seal the game, as Tommy Castellanos threw an interception.
The Seminoles have a date with No.
Wake Forest (2-2)
The Demon Deacons weren’t on the right side of the officiating in their loss, as Georgia Tech was able to send it to overtime because of an apparent offside call that wasn’t made. It led quarterback Robby Ashford to throw a free-play deep ball on third-and-5, thinking there was a flag. He’d soon realize there wasn’t a flag and the entirety of the Wake Forest bench would erupt.
Demond Claiborne led Wake Forest in rushing with 119 yards.
Syracuse (3-2)
The Orange weren’t able to muster up anything on offense without quarterback Steve Angeli. The defense couldn’t stop Darian Mensah either. Quarterback Rickie Collings threw for 229 yards and one interception.
Pittsburgh (2-2)
The Panthers were enjoying their Saturday up 17 points after the first quarter, but after that, there wasn't much to enjoy. The Cardinals stormed back and it seemed Pittsburgh had no real answer. Quarterback Eli Holstein finished with 228 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Boston College (1-3)
Despite being able to rush the ball against the Golden Bears, it wasn’t enough in the end to get the win. Running back Turbo Richard ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns, but drops in the end are what killed Boston College. Reed Harris seemed to have the go-ahead touchdown, but dropped it, and on the next play, Dylan Lonergan threw the game-sealing interception.
NC State (3-2)
The Wolfpack couldn’t get running back Hollywood Smothers going at all as he finished with only 67 yards on the night. The offensive line for NC State struggled in all aspects of the game, not just rushing the ball.
