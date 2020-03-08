AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Seeded Fifth in ACC Tournament

Brett Friedlander

The NC State basketball team is the No. 5 seed at next week's ACC tournament in Greensboro and will play its first game on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. against the winner of an opening round game between 12th-seeded Wake Forest and No. 13 Pittsburgh.

Coach Kevin Keatts' team secured its spot in the top half of the tournament bracket thanks to the combination of its win against Wake Forest on Friday and Syracuse's overtime loss to Miami on Saturday.

Both teams finished the regular season with 10-10 conference records, but State earned the higher seed by virtue of its head-to-head win against the Orange at Carrier Dome on Feb. 11. Georgia Tech's postseason ban also played into the equation, since the Yellow Jackets would have been seeded higher than both State and Syracuse had it been eligible to participate.

The Wolfpack (19-12 overall) is hoping for a strong showing in Greensboro to enhance its NCAA tournament resume heading into Selection Sunday. For that to happen, however, it will likely take a quarterfinal win against fourth-seeded Duke, since neither Wake nor Pitt are high enough in the NET rankings to have a positive impact on State's chances.

Top-seeded Florida State is also on the Wolfpack's side of the bracket could potentially be its semifinal opponent if both teams advance that far.

The other seeds include defending national champion Virginia at No. 2, Louisville at No. 3, Notre Dame at No. 7, Clemson at No. 8, Miami at No. 9, Boston College at No. 10, Virginia Tech at No. 11 and North Carolina at No. 14.

Here is the entire ACC tournament schedule with game times and television networks:

Tuesday, March 10
First Round
4:30 p.m. – No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Pitt (ACC Network)
7 p.m. – No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 North Carolina (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 11
Second Round
Noon – No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Miami (ESPN)
2 p.m. – No. 5 NC State vs. Wake Forest/Pitt winner (ESPN)
7 p.m. – No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Boston College (ESPN2)
9 p.m. – No. 6 Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech/North Carolina winner (ESPN2)

Thursday, March 12
Quarterfinals
12:30 p.m. – No. 1 Florida State vs. Clemson/Miami winner (ESPN or ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. Wednesday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)
7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)
9 p.m. – No. 3 Louisville vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

Friday, March 13
Semifinals
7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2)
9 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2)

Saturday, March 14
Championship
8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State Women One Step Away From History

NC State uses a big second quarter to storm past Boston College and into its first ACC tournament final since 2010. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: ACC Women's Semifinal

Live updates and analysis from NC State's ACC tournament semfinal matchup against Boston College at Greensboro Coliseum. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts: 'Great Sending Seniors Away With a Win'

Here's what NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts said at his postgame press conference Friday following the Wolfpack's 84-64 win against Wake Forest. Read more

Brett Friedlander

True Freshmen Already Making Positive Spring Impression

Coach Dave Doeren said that early enrolling newcomers Porter Rooks and Devin Boykin have been early standouts during the first week of NC State's spring practice. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Women Rally Past Georgia Tech in ACC Quarterfinals

NC State advanced to the semifinals of the ACC women's basketball tournament by erasing an early 14-point deficit in a 57-48 victory in Greensboro. Read more

NC State athletic communications

State's baseball team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday. Here's the recap ...

Brett Friedlander

Here is the boxscore from the Wolfpack women's win against Georgia Tech in the ACC tournament quarterfinals ...

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from State's regular season ending win against Wake Forest ...

Brett Friedlander

State 84, Wake Forest 64: Postgame Observations

NC State sends seniors Markell Johnson, C.J. Bryce, Danny Dixon and Pat Andree out with an 84-64 win that keeps its NCAA tournament hopes alive heading into the postseason. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Knee Bruise Sidelines Bates Against Wake Forest

Coach Kevin Keatts held the redshirt sophomore center out of Friday's regular season finale as a precaution, saying the injury isn't serious. Read more

Brett Friedlander