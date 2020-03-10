ACC Tourney Show Will Go On, Despite Coronavirus Concerns

The NHL and Major League Baseball have announced plans to close their teams' locker rooms to all but authorized personnel because of concerns about the spreading Coronavirus outbreak.

The Italian Soccer Federation has taken even more drastic measures, deciding to play all league games without fans in the stands in an effort to “prevent further opportunities of infection.”

So far, though, the ACC has resisted such knee-jerk reactions.

With its showcase event scheduled to begin on Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum, the conference has announced it plans to go ahead with its men's basketball tournament -- along with the NCAA tournament first and second rounds scheduled next week at the same venue -- without any restrictions on fans or the media.

"The Atlantic Coast Conference continues to prepare for the upcoming ACC and NCAA tournaments scheduled to be held at the Greensboro Coliseum," the league said in an statement issued Monday.

NC State is scheduled to play its first game on Wednesday against either Wake Forest or Pittsburgh.

"As part of the preparations, we remain in communication with our institutions, local and state health authorities and the NCAA. We will also continue following the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

More than 600 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, including 22 deaths, have been reported across the U.S. as of Monday afternoon. Seven of those cases have been reported in North Carolina.

Coronaviruses are a family of hundreds of viruses that can cause fever, respiratory problems and in some cases, as gastrointestinal symptoms.

They are spread through human contact, usually thorough droplets of saliva carried in the air for up to six feet when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Viral particles can be breathed in, land on surfaces that people touch or be transferred when shaking hands or sharing a drink with someone who has the virus.

In order to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, Greensboro Coliseum has installed additional hand sanatizing stations around the arena and is posting signage reminding fans to wash their hands thoroughly.

Despite concerns about the potential risks involving large events attended by thousands of people in close proximity to one another, the NCAA is also planning to go ahead with all its upcoming tournament games without restrictions.

“We have an advisory panel in epidemiology and infectious disease that are advising us and we meet on a daily basis,” NCAA tournament director Dan Gavitt said during an interview on CBS television this weekend. "We are keeping the health and well being of student athletes, fans and coaches first and foremost always, but the guidance that were getting right now from our experts is that playing without fans is not called for."