AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Declare Victory, Raise a Banner. Why Not?

Brett Friedlander

ACC commissioner John Swofford awarded Florida State the championship trophy in an impromptu ceremony on the court at Greensboro Coliseum only moments before the top-seeded Seminoles were scheduled to play Clemson in ACC tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

It was just one surreal moment in a surreal day that saw the tournament -- and all college basketball, for that matter -- shut down as a result of the spreading coronavirus crisis.

But while Swofford declared Florida State the league's official champion for 2019-20, the reality is that as far as the tournament is concerned, there are techincally eight teams that can claim at least a share of the title.

And only four of them -- State among them after taking out Pittsburgh in the second round -- actually won a game

As one of those co-champions, coach Kevin Keatts and his NC State Wolfpack should declare victory and celebrate it for everything they're worth. Put up a banner, buy the players rings. Have a public celebration at Reynolds Coliseum. Spare no expense.

Why not?

Central Florida claimed a national championship and raised a banner after its undefeated team was left out of the College Football Playoff in 2017. 

North Carolina flies a banner from the rafters of the Smith Center celebrating a 1924 basketball national title that was awarded many years after the fact by the Helms Foundation. Butler, by the way, has a banner hanging in Hinkle Field House also claming a 1924 natiohal championship.

Larry Fedora even bought his players rings and put up a billboard on Interstate 40 celebrating a co-ACC Coastal Division football championship in 2012, even though the Tar Heels were officially ineligible for the crown because of NCAA probation. 

State hasn't won an ACC tournament championship in men's basketball since 1987, a drought that has dragged on longer than many Wolfpack fans have been alive. 

With the women's team ending its own dry on the Greensboro Coliseum court a week earlier by beating Florida State for its first conference title since 1991 and the wrestling team winning the ACC for the second straight year, there's never been a better time than to wipe the slate clean and jump onto the championship bandwagon.

Would State have won the tournament had play continued until the end?

As the No. 5 seed, the Wolfpack would likely have had to run a gauntlet that included fourth-seeded Duke on Thursday, top-seeded Florida State on Friday and either No. 2 Virginia or No. 3 Louisville in Saturday's final.

Clearly the odds would have been against it happening. But then, the odds were long in 1987 as well when MVP Vinny Del Negro led the sixth-seeded Wolfpack to a surprise tournament title despite having to play both No. 2 Duke and a top-seeded UNC team that went unbeaten through the league regular season.

Who's to say Markell Johnson wouldn't have been this year's version of Del Negro, willing his team to the most improbable of championships?

Since the tournament wasn't finished, we'll never know.

At this point, it no longer matters. For only the third time in school history, a State men's basketball team went to an ACC tournament and didn't lose a game. 

Given the Wolfpack's recent history, that an accomplishment worthy of celebrating. Even if nobody else recognizes it.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cunane a Finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award

NC State star is one of five candidates in consideration for award honoring the best center in women's college basketball. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Assistant Siddle Hired to UNCW job

The long-time aide to coach Kevin Keatts returns to the Seahawks, who he helped to two NCAA tournament appearances in 2016-17. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Athletes Are The Big Losers in Tournament Cancellations

Seniors are especially affected by the loss of their final opportunities to represent their schools and win championships now that the NCAA has canceled or suspended all athletic activities in response to the coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Stunned NC State Fans React to ACC Cancellation

Anticipation over a quarterfinal showdown with Duke quickly turned into disappointment and in come cases, anger after the remainder of the ACC tournament was cancelled Tuesday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Remainder of ACC Tournament Canceled

Brett Friedlander

State wrestling claims four top-10 seeds at it pursues the NCAA team national championship this weekend in Minneapolis ...

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Fans Leaving ACC Tourney Before Their Team

The ACC has announced that starting with Thursday's quarterfinal sessions, no fans will be allowed in Greensboro Coliseum for the rest of its basketball tournament because fears over the spread of the coronavirus. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts: 'We Can Obviously Survive and Advance'

Here's what NC State coach Kevin Keatts said at his postgame press conference following Wednesday's ACC tournament win against Pittsburgh. Read More

Brett Friedlander

State 73, Pittsburgh 58: Postgame observations

NC State turned up the defensive heat in the second half to pull away for a 73-58 ACC tournament win that keeps its NCAA hopes intact. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Pitt (ACC tournament)

Live updates and analysis from Wednesday's ACC tournament matchup between the Wolfpack and Panthers in Greensboro. Read more

Brett Friedlander