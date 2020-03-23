Another All-American Honor For Cunane

A week after becoming the first NC State woman to earn a spot on one of the Associated Press' three All-America teams, Elissa Cunane has picked up another potseason honor. Monday, she was also named a third-team All-American by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

In doing so, she became the first member of the Wolfpack to be recognized by the USBWA since Andrea Stinson was honored three times from 1989-91.

Cunane was one of the driving forces on a team that compiled a 28-4 overall record, a school-record 14 ACC wins, a final national ranking of No. 9 and State's first ACC tournament championship since 1991.

The 6-foot-5 center led the Wolfpack in scoring and rebounding at 16.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while finishing the season as the only player in the ACC to average a double-double.

She ranked in the top 30 nationally in five statistical categories -- defensive rebounds per game (6.9), double-doubles (14), field-goal percentage (.547), free throws made (159) and total rebounds (308).

With two more seasons of eligibility remaining, Cunane is 12 points shy of becoming the 35th player in program history to reach the 1,000 mark for her career. She also has 521 rebounds. Her 308 rebounds this season is the 10th highest single-season mark in school history.

In addition to her All-American selections, Cunane was also earned first-team All-ACC and second team All-ACC tournament honors.

She is also one of five finalists for the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award that recognizes the top center in Division I women's basketball and is one of 15 players on the women's national ballot for the John R. Wooden Award that honors the Player of the Year.