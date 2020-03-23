AllWolfpack
Another All-American Honor For Cunane

Brett Friedlander

A week after becoming the first NC State woman to earn a spot on one of the Associated Press' three All-America teams, Elissa Cunane has picked up another potseason honor. Monday, she was also named a third-team All-American by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

In doing so, she became the first member of the Wolfpack to be recognized by the USBWA since Andrea Stinson was honored three times from 1989-91. 

Cunane was one of the driving forces on a team that compiled a 28-4 overall record, a school-record 14 ACC wins, a final national ranking of No. 9 and State's first ACC tournament championship since 1991.

The 6-foot-5 center led the Wolfpack in scoring and rebounding at 16.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while finishing the season as the only player in the ACC to average a double-double. 

She ranked in the top 30 nationally in five statistical categories -- defensive rebounds per game (6.9), double-doubles (14), field-goal percentage (.547), free throws made (159) and total rebounds (308).

With two more seasons of eligibility remaining, Cunane is 12 points shy of becoming the 35th player in program history to reach the 1,000 mark for her career. She also has 521 rebounds. Her 308 rebounds this season is the 10th highest single-season mark in school history.

In addition to her All-American selections, Cunane was also earned first-team All-ACC and second team All-ACC tournament honors. 

She is also one of five finalists for the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award that recognizes the top center in Division I women's basketball and is one of 15 players on the women's national ballot for the John R. Wooden Award that honors the Player of the Year.

Basketball

Olympic Uncertainty Impacts Wolfpack Hopefuls

State alumnus Lucas Kozeniesky has already qualified for the Tokyo Games while several others have qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials that may or may not be held because of the coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Stars Advance in ACC 'Best Players' Bracket

David Thompson, Rodney Monroe, Julius Hodge and T.J. Warren all won first round matchups, determined by fan voting in the ACC's "Best Player of the Last 50 Years" competition. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: One 'Sweet' Victory and a Consolation Prize

Remember when they used to play consolation games in the NCAA tournament? If you don't, come back with us in time to learn about the one NC State played in 1952, along with a Sweet 16 victory against Alabama fueled by Spud Webb and Lorenzo Charles. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Bringing Villanova to Tears

Today in NC State postseason basketball history, we look back at a game in which the Wolfpack left a No. 1 seed in tears -- literally -- with a second round upset in 2015. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Offers Top 2021 JUCO Point Guard Prospect

NC State coach Kevin Keatts is the latest to offer a 2021 junior college point guard El Ellis, a Durham native who won his conference's Freshman and Rookie of the Year awards at Tallahassee Community College this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Getting Big-Time Competition for In-State OL Pounds

Three-star offensive line prospect Diego Pounds from Raleigh's Millbrook High School has picked up recent offers from LSU, Penn State and Oregon, and is planning a visit to Clemson once restrictions are lifted. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Jules' Redemption

On this date in NC basketball history, the Wolfpack didn't just win an NCAA tournament game against defending national champion UConn. It also earned a measure of personal redemption for star Julius Hodge. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Popolizio: 'At Some Point a Life Lesson Will Be Learned'

State wrestling coach Pat Popolizio describes the emotion of having his ACC champion team's season end only a week before the most important tournament of the year -- the NCAA Championships. Read more

Brett Friedlander

What The 2020 NCAA Tournament Bracket Might Have Looked Like

SI's bracketologists, Jim Root and Ky McKeon of Three Man Weave project what the field would have looked like had the tournament not been canceled because of the coronavirus crisis. And yes, NC State would have been in. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Markell's Miracle at UNCG Judged ACC's Top Game-Winner

Three of the top five ACC game-winning shots this season, as judged by the ACC Digital Network, came at the expense of North Carolina while Markell Johnson's halfcourt shot at UNCG was selected No. 1. Read more

Brett Friedlander