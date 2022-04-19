Baldwin picks Pack

Skip to main content
River Baldwin has announced her intention to transfer to NC State

River Baldwin has announced her intention to transfer to NC State. The 6-5 center averaged six points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season at Florida State. She joins Mimi Collins of Maryland as the second player to transfer to the Wolfpack this offseason.

NC State finished 32-4 this past season and claimed its third straight ACC Tournament title while adding the conference's regular season crown. The Wolfpack made it to the Elite Eight in 2022, which is the deepest postseason run for the program since 1998. 

