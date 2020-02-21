AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Weather Alters Wolfpack Weekend Baseball Schedule

Brett Friedlander

The opening game of NC State's three-game baseball series against Tennessee Tech, scheduled for Friday afternoon, has been postponed because of unplayable conditions at Doak Field caused by melting snow.

Details on adjustments to the rest of the weekend schedule have not yet been announced, so check back here for details are they become available.

The Wolfpack and Eagles are also scheduled to play again Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. with all games televised on ACC Network Extra.

Coach Elliott Avent's Wolfpack is 4-0 on the young season after a three-game opening weekend sweep of James Madison and a 6-1 win against Longwood last Tuesday.

State has has won its last 16 nonconference series matchups dating back to 2012, with sweeps in its last six series against non-ACC opponents.

Tennessee Tech is coming off a 22-32 season in 2019, but is coming off a three-game sweep of Evansville under new coach Steve Smith to begin this season. The last of those games was an 11-10 victory in which the Eagles rallied for four runs in the ninth for the win.

Tech first baseman Jason Hinchman was second in the nation with 24 home runs last season.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State women score a huge character win in Miami, rallying from seven down in the fourth quarter to snap a two-game losing streak. Here's the details ...

Brett Friedlander

Doeren, Wolfpack Begin Work on Bouncing Back

NC State's spring practice begins on Feb. 27 with a revamped coaching staff and plenty of questions. Here's what coach Dave Doeren had to say about where his program stands. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pitt football and basketball hit with NCAA sanctions ...

Brett Friedlander

State Stands to Benefit From Outdoor Hockey Game

Athletic director Boo Corrigan and the Wolfpack played a major role in helping the Carolina Hurricanes get an NHL Stadium Series game at Carter-Finley Stadium next February. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State 88, Duke 66: Postgame Observations

The Wolfpack thrust itself back into the NCAA tournament conversation with a win against Duke that was stunning in its thoroughness. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

Ct33

When Markell Is 'Good,' So Is The Wolfpack

Point guard Markell Johnson's importance to the NC State basketball team has been vividly illustrated over the past two games, especially Wednesday's upset of No. 6 Duke. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts: 'We Stepped Up to the Challenge'

NC State coach Kevin Keats discusses his team's performance in what might have been a season-saving 88-66 rout of No. 6 Duke. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Halfcourt Markell: Johnson Goes Deep For Third Time

NC State point guard Markell Johnson has made the buzzer beating halfcourt basket his trademark shot this season. He did it for a third time just before halftime against Duke. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

Ct33

State softball team hit four homers in beating Elon ...

Brett Friedlander

Here's what Coach K had to say after his team's blowout loss to the Wolfpack ...

Brett Friedlander