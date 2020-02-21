Weather Alters Wolfpack Weekend Baseball Schedule

The opening game of NC State's three-game baseball series against Tennessee Tech, scheduled for Friday afternoon, has been postponed because of unplayable conditions at Doak Field caused by melting snow.

Details on adjustments to the rest of the weekend schedule have not yet been announced, so check back here for details are they become available.

The Wolfpack and Eagles are also scheduled to play again Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. with all games televised on ACC Network Extra.

Coach Elliott Avent's Wolfpack is 4-0 on the young season after a three-game opening weekend sweep of James Madison and a 6-1 win against Longwood last Tuesday.

State has has won its last 16 nonconference series matchups dating back to 2012, with sweeps in its last six series against non-ACC opponents.

Tennessee Tech is coming off a 22-32 season in 2019, but is coming off a three-game sweep of Evansville under new coach Steve Smith to begin this season. The last of those games was an 11-10 victory in which the Eagles rallied for four runs in the ninth for the win.

Tech first baseman Jason Hinchman was second in the nation with 24 home runs last season.