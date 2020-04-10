State Out of Running For Transfer Trey Wertz

Combo guard Trey Wertz, a Charlotte native who played his first two college seasons at Santa Clara, has narrowed his transfer choices down to four school schools.

And NC State isn't among them.

According to Evan Daniels of 247 Sports, the 6-foot-3 guard has cut his list to North Carolina, Arizona, Butler and Notre Dame. He is expected to announce his decision on Saturday.

Wertz, whose father is a longtime sportswriter for the Charlotte Observer, played high school ball for Providence High School. He averaged 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for Santa Clara, which is led by former Wolfpack coach Herb Sendek.

A combo guard who was thrust into the point guard role upon his arrival at Santa Clara, Wertz was a WCC all-rookie selection in 2018-19 while setting a school freshman record with 146 assists. He has also made 40 percent shooter from three-point range for his first two college seasons.

He has two years of eligibility remaining and will have to sit out a season under NCAA transfer rules wherever he ends up.

Wertz is just one of several potential recruits in which Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts has shown interest or offered scholarships over the past few weeks. One, 7-foot center Quincy Ballard of Quality Education Academy in Winston-Salem, has included State among his finalists. He is also expected to announce his decision on Saturday.

Because State is currently at the NCAA limit of 13 scholarships for the 2020-21 season, someone would have to leave the program in order for any new players to be added to the roster. The team currently has three players -- juniors D.J. Funderburk and Devon Daniels, along with top signee Josh Hall -- going through the NBA draft process.

