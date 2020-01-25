Bates, Andree Out for Georgia Tech

ATLANTA -- Manny Bates and Pat Andree were on the court shooting with their NC State teammates about 90 minutes before this afternoon's game at Georgia Tech.

But while both players are showing significant progress from their respective injuries, neither is ready to return to game action.

Team spokesman Craig Hammel confirmed that neither Bates nor Andree will play against the Yellow Jackets McCamish Pavillion.

That means the Wolfpack will have to rely on the same seven scholarship players that led it to a come-from-behind victory at Virginia on Monday.

Bates has been in concussion protocol since taking a blow to the back of his neck in a win against Clemson last Saturday. Andree injured his right ankle when he came down on another player's foot late in that same game.

Bates, 1 6-foot-11 shot blocking specialist, is averaging 5.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 blocked shots per game. Andree, whose foot is no longer in a walking boot, is averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 35 percent from 3-point range.

Bates and Andree are the fifth and sixth Wolfpack players to miss at least one game because of injury this season. Today's game in Atlanta will mark the sixth time in nine games that State will have started with at least one key player sidelined.