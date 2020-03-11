Bates Will Be Available for Wednesday's Game Against Pitt

GREENSBORO -- Redshirt freshman Manny Bates has proclaimed himself fit and ready to return to the NC State lineup for his team's ACC tournament opener against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-11 big man missed the Wolfpack's regular season finale against Wake Forest last Friday with what coach Kevin Keatts termed "a little knee bruise."

Keatts said that he held Bates out as a precaution and that he probably could have played in an emergency during State's 84-64 win at PNC Arena. After a few extra few days to rest and recover, he showed no signs of the injury as he went through his team's final walkthrough at Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday.

"I feel pretty good," Bates said after the one-hour practice. "It's still a little iffy, so I'll have to keep rehabbing it."

Despite growing up in North Carolina and playing basketball at a high level, Bates said he never really watched the ACC tournament as a youngster.

But he said he's looking forward to experience what it's like to play in one, especially after missing last year's event while recovering from his second shoulder surgery in as many years.

"Once the game gets started, I think I'll get the feeling what it's actually like to be in the ACC tournament," Bates said. "I'm excited to help my teammates and have fun."

Bates could be a valuable addition to the lineup against Pitt (16-16). The last time these teams played, he posted career highs of 15 points and 10 rebounds, to go along with five blocks, to help State to a 77-73 victory.

The ACC leader in blocked shots isn't the only player hoping to return to form now that the postseason has begun.

Graduate transfer Pat Andree hasn't been the same since injuring his right ankle in a win against Clemson on Jan. 18.

The 6-7 sharpshooter, who played his first three seasons at Lehigh reinjured the ankle at Syracuse on Feb. 11, shortly after returning to action, then later tweaked the other ankle. His jumpshot has been affected by his inability to lift off his bad feet.

After making 23 of his first 47 three-pointers as a member of the Wolfpack (48.9%), Andree has connected on only one of his nine attempts since returning for the first time on Feb. 1 against Louisville and has made just four of his last 25 from beyond the arc overall (16.0%).

Andree said the slump has been frustrating, but that he's getting close to being back to full health and is starting to get his confidence back. He looked smooth while making the majority of his three-point attempts at practice on Tuesday.

"The more shots you get up, the more confidence you're going to have because it gets easier and easier," Andree said. "I'm feeling good. I shot well today. I don't think there's anything wrong my shot. I just need to get more shots up. Whatever I can do to help the team do, I'll do it."

Both Andree and Bates will be needed if the Wolfpack advance past Wednedsay's opening round. It will take at least two wins in as many days to secure a spot in the upcoming NCAA championship.

And if State wants to duplicate the championship run of its women's team in this same building, it will take four wins in four days to do it.

"We're all really excited. We're in a good spot," Andree said. "We're going to play Pitt and we're not going to look ahead. But we have the ability to beat anybody in this conference. We just have to come out and play with that confidence."