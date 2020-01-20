WolfpackMaven
Bates, Andree to Miss Tonight's Game at UVA

Brett Friedlander

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The NC State basketball team will be shorthanded once again tonight when it takes on defending national champion Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena.

Team spokesman Craig Hammel has confirmed that the redshirt freshman center, who has started every game thus far for the Wolfpack, did not make the trip with the team. Graduate forward Pat Andree will also miss the game, leaving Kevin Keatts' team with only seven available scholarship players.

Bates suffered a direct blow to the back of the head during Saturday's win against Clemson while attempting to defend against the Tigers' Aamir Simms. As he fell to the floor, he immediately grabbed for his head before being attended to by trainers and team doctors.

There is no word as to whether Bates suffered a concussion or how long he might be out.

The 6-foot-11 shot blocking specialist is averaging 5.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 blocked shots per game.

Andree suffered an injury to his right ankle when he came down on another players' foot late in the Clemson game. He left PNC Arena on crutches, wearing a walking boot. Andree is averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 35 percent from 3-point range.

Bates and Andree are the fifth and sixth Wolfpack players to miss at least one game because of injury this season. Tonight's game against the Cavaliers will mark the fifth time in eight games that State will have started with at least one key player sidelined.

