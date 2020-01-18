WolfpackMaven
Injury Bug Bites Again ... This Time It's Bates

Brett Friedlander

Just when the NC State basketball finally got everyone back, the injury bug has struck again.

This time it's Manny Bates.

The redshirt freshman took a direct blow to the neck while attempting to prevent Clemson's Aamir Simms from getting to the basket midway through the first half of Saturday's game against the Tigers at PNC Arena.

This was only the second game since C.J. Bryce suffered a concussion on Dec. 29 that the Wolfpack was playing with all nine of its scholarship players in uniform.

Bates went down to the floor and immediately grabbed for his neck after the contact and remained down while trainers and team doctors attended to him. He eventually sat up and was taken directly to the locker room for observation and further treatment.

According to Wolfpack spokesman Craig Hammel, Bates will not return to the game.

It is too early to know the extent of his injury or whether he will be available for Monday's game against Virginia in Charlottesville. Bates is averaging 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while ranking among the ACC leaders in blocked shots at 3.1 per game.

He had two points in just under six minutes of action before his injury Saturday.

