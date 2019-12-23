Beverly Leaves Game With Back Injury

Braxton Beverly left NC State's basketball game against The Citadel midway through the first half Sunday with a back issue and will not return.

Team spokesman Craig Hammel confirmed at halftime that the junior guard would miss the remainder of the game.

Beverly apparently was hit in the lower back while playing defense with just under 12 minutes remaining in the half. After a Citadel basket, he took an inbound pass from teammate Manny Bates, but immediately signaled to an official that he needed to come out of the game.

He went directly to the end of the bench and after a short consult with a trainer, was taken back to the Wolfpack locker room.

Beverly missed the only shot he took -- a 3-pointer -- before leaving the game, finishing with one rebound, one assist and one steal in seven minutes of action.

For the season he averages 8.9 points and is shooting 44.7 percent from 3-point range.

No word has been given as to the extent of his injury or how long he might be out. The Wolfpack doesn't play again until next Sunday against Appalachian State.