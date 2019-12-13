Wolfpack Maven
Beverly sporting an aerodynamic new look

Brett Friedlander

Braxton Beverly will be sporting a trim new look when the NC State basketball team takes on UNC Greensboro on Sunday.

Gone is the long mountain man beard that has become his trademark and in its place is a much more aerodynamic look reminiscent of Don Johnson from his days on Miami Vice.

"I just changed it up," the 6-foot junior said when asked why he decided to take a razor to his whiskers. "Just re-starting,"

Beverly's spur of the moment fashion decision was so new, it took even coach Kevin Keatts by surprise when he saw it for the first time before practice on Friday.

The Wolfpack coach has never been a fan of Beverly's old, rugged look. Back in October, he said that he tolerates it only when his shooting guard is making shots -- adding that if Beverly makes 45 percent or better beyond the 3-point arc, he'll grow his own beard.

Braxton Beverly Detroit Mercy
GoPack.com photo

Beverly is currently shooting just under 44 percent fron long range (18 of 41) and is coming of a performance in which he made all four of his attempts in last Saturday's win at Wake Forest.

As streamlined as his new look might be, Beverly doesn't think it will affect his shooting, for better or for worse.

"That ain't got nothing to do with it," he said with a laugh. "I do the same thing."

