Clark transfers to NC State

NC State men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced Friday that the Pack has added Jack Clark to the program.

“I think Jack is really just scratching the surface of what he can become as a basketball player,” Keatts said. I was really impressed when we started watching tape on him. He’s very versatile. He has great length and he can score the basketball. I think his size and shooting ability is going to make him a tough matchup for opposing defenses.

Off the court, he’s an incredible young man with high character. I’m excited to welcome him to our program.”

Clark comes to NC State from La Salle. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Cheltenham, Pa., native averaged 12.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Explorers last season. He hit 48 three-pointers and shot 79.7 percent from the foul line. He also added 49 assists and a team-high 35 steals. He scored in double figures in 17 games last season, including a career-best 30 points in a 13-for-19 shooting performance against Duquesne. He had 20 points and a career-best 13 rebounds in an Atlantic 10 Tournament win over Saint Joseph’s.

In the 2020-21 season, Clark started 19 of 24 games and led the Explorers with a 9.9 points per game scoring average. He missed the 2019-20 season with as a medical redshirt. As a true freshman in the 2019-19 season, he averaged 10.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Clark was the fourth-ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania’s 2018 Class by ESPN. He was voted ‘Best Male Athlete’ at Cheltenham High School and was named ‘Mr. Panther’, an award given to the senior who excels in the classroom and on the athletic fields.