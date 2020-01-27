AllWolfpack
Anthony Won't Play Tonight; Bates, Andree Expected in Lineup

Brett Friedlander

Conspiracy theorists stand down. 

Cole Anthony won't be making his triumphant return to the court against NC State tonight.

Despite rampant speculation to the contrary, the star freshman point guard still isn't ready to play after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee in December and will miss the rivalry game against the Wolfpack at PNC Arena. 

Anthony, and fellow injured Tar Heel Jeremiah Francis were both in street clothes during UNC's pregame warmup. Anthony, a projected top-5 NBA draft pick this summer, averages 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. 

On the other side of the court, the news appears to be much better for the Wolfpack.

Both redshirt freshman big man Manny Bates and graduate forward Pat Andree were dressed and going through warmups with the rest of the teammates.

Although there has not yet been an official announcement, Bates and Andree are expected to be back in the lineup tonight after missing the past two games with injuries.

The 6-foot-11 Bates, who was in concussion protocol after taking a blow to the back of the head against Clemson on Jan. 18, averages 5.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 blocked shots per game. Andree, who injured his right foot in the same game, is averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 35 percent from 3-point range.

