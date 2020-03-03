AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Cunane Named First-Team All-ACC

Brett Friedlander

NC State sophomore Elisa Cunane, the only women's basketball player in the ACC to average a double-double this season, has earned a spot on the all-conference first teams selected by both the league's head coaches and a Blue Ribbon panel of media members.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore ended the regular season averageing 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game while leading the 10th-ranked Wolfpack to a school-record 15 ACC wins and a No. 2 seed in this week's conference tournament.

Cunane is also the only player in the ACC to finish in the top six of the league standings in scoring, rebounding and field-goal percentage (.552). She had 14 double-doubles and scored 20-plus points 10 times, seven against conference opponents.

Senior point guard Aislinn Konig was named to the All-ACC second team by the coaches.

Konig, who became the 34th player in program history to top the 1,000-point mark this season, led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio against ACC competition at 2.27.  A catalyst of the Wolfpack offense, she averaged 10.4 points and 3.7 assists per game during the regular season and she ranked fifth in the ACC in three-point field-goal percentage at .352 (70-of-199).

In addition to Cunane and Konig, two State players were selected to the ACC All-Freshman team.

Jakia Brown-Turner started in 28 of 29 games for the Wolfpack, averaging 9.4 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the floor (104-of-246). Her 273 points so far this season ranks just outside of the top 15 among all freshmen in program history. 

Brown-Turner scored in double figures in 11 of 18 ACC games and hit the game-winning jumper in the Wolfpack's victory over Miami.

Jada Boyd averaged 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while averaging 15.8 minutes off the bench. She proved to be a valuable sixth player for the Wolfpack, scoring in double seven times conference games and 10 times overall. 

 Boyd posted a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) in her first game in State uniform and shot better than 50 percent from the field nine times.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Duke

Live updates and analysis from the Wolfpack's rematch with the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Swiney Named ACC Pitcher of the Week

Junior left-hander Nick Swiney is honored for his masterful performance in NC State's 6-0 win against Purdue on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Officiating is a favorite topic of ACC fans, so if you're interested in seeing what those guys go through before during and after a game, check out this new upcoming series on ACC Network ...

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Shows Versatility in Weekend Sweep in Minnesota

Here's a recap of the weekend in NC State baseball, a successful three-game stretch in which the Wolfpack beat Iowa, Purdue and host Minnesota to improve to 11-0. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's another look at tonight's game through the Duke perspective, this one through my SI colleague Shawn Krest via Blue Devil Country ...

Brett Friedlander

Here's some coverage of tonight's game from the Duke perspective ...

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 30, at No. 7 Duke

Everything you need to know about NC State's rematch with the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Women's Basketball Tourney Bracket Set

NC State has a double bye into the quarterfinals and will play either Notre Dame, Pittsburgh or Georgia Tech on Friday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Wins Sixth Straight ACC Men's Swimming Title

The Wolfpack earned seven event titles and 13 podium finishes while Coleman Stewart was named the meet's Most Valuable Swimmer for the second year in a row. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Wolfpack Women End Regular Season in Record-Setting Fashion

NC State makes its first 13 three-point attempts to set an NCAA record on the way to its 14th ACC win of the season -- 75-64 at Virginia. Read more

NC State athletic communications