Cunane Named First-Team All-ACC

NC State sophomore Elisa Cunane, the only women's basketball player in the ACC to average a double-double this season, has earned a spot on the all-conference first teams selected by both the league's head coaches and a Blue Ribbon panel of media members.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore ended the regular season averageing 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game while leading the 10th-ranked Wolfpack to a school-record 15 ACC wins and a No. 2 seed in this week's conference tournament.

Cunane is also the only player in the ACC to finish in the top six of the league standings in scoring, rebounding and field-goal percentage (.552). She had 14 double-doubles and scored 20-plus points 10 times, seven against conference opponents.

Senior point guard Aislinn Konig was named to the All-ACC second team by the coaches.

Konig, who became the 34th player in program history to top the 1,000-point mark this season, led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio against ACC competition at 2.27. A catalyst of the Wolfpack offense, she averaged 10.4 points and 3.7 assists per game during the regular season and she ranked fifth in the ACC in three-point field-goal percentage at .352 (70-of-199).

In addition to Cunane and Konig, two State players were selected to the ACC All-Freshman team.

Jakia Brown-Turner started in 28 of 29 games for the Wolfpack, averaging 9.4 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the floor (104-of-246). Her 273 points so far this season ranks just outside of the top 15 among all freshmen in program history.

Brown-Turner scored in double figures in 11 of 18 ACC games and hit the game-winning jumper in the Wolfpack's victory over Miami.

Jada Boyd averaged 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while averaging 15.8 minutes off the bench. She proved to be a valuable sixth player for the Wolfpack, scoring in double seven times conference games and 10 times overall.

Boyd posted a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) in her first game in State uniform and shot better than 50 percent from the field nine times.