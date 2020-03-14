AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Cunane a Finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award

Brett Friedlander

NC State star Elissa Cunane is one of five finalists for the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award as the top center in women’s college basketball.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore led the Wolfpack in both scoring and rebounding and was the only player in the ACC this season to average a double-double. She also ranks among the top 30 nationally in defensive rebounds per game (6.9), double-doubles (15), field goal percentage (.547), free throws made (159) and total rebounds (308) while finishing the virus-shortened year at 16.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

She is joined as a finalist for the award by ACC rival Beatrice Mompremier of Miami, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, UConn’s Olivia Nelson-Odada and Texas Tech’s Brittany Brewer.

In addition to being a finalist for the Leslie Award, Cunane was also named to the women’s national ballot for the 2020 John R. Wooden Award, which makes her a candidate for the trophy recognizing the nation’s top player and a spot on the Wooden Award All-American team.

Cunane has already earned consensus first-team All-ACC honors while also earning a spot on the ACC All-Tournament team after averaging 15 points in three games while helping State to its first league championship since 1991.

Halfway through her Wolfpack career, Cunane has already amassed 988 points and 521 rebounds. Her 308 rebounds during this virus-shortened season is the 10th most in program history.

State finished the season at 28-4 and would have been a top two seed in the NCAA tournament if he hadn’t been canceled.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State Assistant Siddle Hired to UNCW job

The long-time aide to coach Kevin Keatts returns to the Seahawks, who he helped to two NCAA tournament appearances in 2016-17. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Athletes Are The Big Losers in Tournament Cancellations

Seniors are especially affected by the loss of their final opportunities to represent their schools and win championships now that the NCAA has canceled or suspended all athletic activities in response to the coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Stunned NC State Fans React to ACC Cancellation

Anticipation over a quarterfinal showdown with Duke quickly turned into disappointment and in come cases, anger after the remainder of the ACC tournament was cancelled Tuesday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Remainder of ACC Tournament Canceled

Brett Friedlander

State wrestling claims four top-10 seeds at it pursues the NCAA team national championship this weekend in Minneapolis ...

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Fans Leaving ACC Tourney Before Their Team

The ACC has announced that starting with Thursday's quarterfinal sessions, no fans will be allowed in Greensboro Coliseum for the rest of its basketball tournament because fears over the spread of the coronavirus. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts: 'We Can Obviously Survive and Advance'

Here's what NC State coach Kevin Keatts said at his postgame press conference following Wednesday's ACC tournament win against Pittsburgh. Read More

Brett Friedlander

State 73, Pittsburgh 58: Postgame observations

NC State turned up the defensive heat in the second half to pull away for a 73-58 ACC tournament win that keeps its NCAA hopes intact. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Pitt (ACC tournament)

Live updates and analysis from Wednesday's ACC tournament matchup between the Wolfpack and Panthers in Greensboro. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Dick Sheridan Elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former NC State coach Dick Sheridan. who won national Coach of the Year honors at both the FBS and FCS levels, joins 17 players and one other coach in this year's College Football Hall of Fame class. Read more

Brett Friedlander