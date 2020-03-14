Cunane a Finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award

NC State star Elissa Cunane is one of five finalists for the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award as the top center in women’s college basketball.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore led the Wolfpack in both scoring and rebounding and was the only player in the ACC this season to average a double-double. She also ranks among the top 30 nationally in defensive rebounds per game (6.9), double-doubles (15), field goal percentage (.547), free throws made (159) and total rebounds (308) while finishing the virus-shortened year at 16.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

She is joined as a finalist for the award by ACC rival Beatrice Mompremier of Miami, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, UConn’s Olivia Nelson-Odada and Texas Tech’s Brittany Brewer.

In addition to being a finalist for the Leslie Award, Cunane was also named to the women’s national ballot for the 2020 John R. Wooden Award, which makes her a candidate for the trophy recognizing the nation’s top player and a spot on the Wooden Award All-American team.

Cunane has already earned consensus first-team All-ACC honors while also earning a spot on the ACC All-Tournament team after averaging 15 points in three games while helping State to its first league championship since 1991.

Halfway through her Wolfpack career, Cunane has already amassed 988 points and 521 rebounds. Her 308 rebounds during this virus-shortened season is the 10th most in program history.

State finished the season at 28-4 and would have been a top two seed in the NCAA tournament if he hadn’t been canceled.