Cunane a Lisa Leslie Award Runnerup

NC State star Elissa Cunane finished as a runnerup to South Carolina's Aliyah Boston for the Lisa Leslie Award, symbolic of the best center in women's college basketball.

Boston, the consensus National Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, helped the Gamecocks to the No. 1 ranking before the NCAA tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.

Cunane was one of five finalists for the honor, presented annually since 2018 by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore earned first-team All-ACC and third team All-America recognition while helping the Wolfpack win its first conference tournament championship since 1991. 

Nicknamed "Big Smile" because of her upbeat personality, she led State in both scoring and rebounding and was the only player in the ACC this season to average a double-double. 

Cunane also ranked among the top 30 nationally in defensive rebounds per game (6.9), double-doubles (15), field goal percentage (.547), free throws made (159) and total rebounds (308) while finishing the virus-shortened year at 16.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

State finished the season at 28-4 and would have been a top two seed in the NCAA tournament if he hadn’t been cut short.

Halfway through her Wolfpack career, Cunane has already amassed 988 points and 521 rebounds. Her 308 rebounds during this virus-shortened season is the 10th most in program history.

The other Leslie Award finalists were Beatrice Mompremier of ACC rival Miami, UConn’s Olivia Nelson-Odada and Texas Tech’s Brittany Brewer.

Smith-Williams Ready For Next Step, Regardless of Position

While it's uncertain whether former NC State captain James Smith-Williams will play defensive end or outside linebacker in the NFL, any questions that lingered about his ability to play in the league were answered by his performance at the league's pre-draft Combine in February. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Top Recruit Josh Hall Declares for NBA Draft

The top-ranked player in NC State's highly regarded recruiting class has announced his intention to go through the NBA draft process. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Hayden Hidlay Delivers Stirring Message to Fellow State Athletes

On the occasion of National Student-Athletes Day, three-time ACC champion wrestler Hayden Hidley has penned an inspirational message to his fellow NC State athletes dealing with these uncertain and unprecedented times. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Hoop Target Commits to Elon

When four-star wing JaDun Michael said he wanted to attend a school close to home because of concern over the coronavirus criris, he wasn't kidding. The Burlington native, who was released from his NLI at Wichita State last week, has committed to Elon. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Isn't Defensive Line U ... At Least, Not Yet

NC State doesn't rate mention on SI.com's list of college programs producing the most NFL defensive linemen over the past 10 seasons, but the Wolfpack is headed in that direction. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Highly-Ranked Football Prospects Report State Offers

NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff have set the bar high with some of the new scholarship offers they're reported to have extended over the past week. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: The Impossible Dream Come True

On this date in 1983, Jim Valvano and his Cardiac Pack pulled off one of the most iconic victories in NCAA tournament history, a 54-52 victory against No. 1 Houston no one except the colorful coach and his underdog team thought was possible. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Spring Games Have Created Unlikely Wolfpack Heroes

With this year's spring football game canceled because of the coronavirus crisis, here's a look back in time at some of past State spring scrimmages and the unlikely heroes those games produced. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack men's swimming and diving team picks up three major ACC…

Brett Friedlander

Best Final Four Games Ever Start With NC State

College basketball won't crown a new champ this year, so why not look back at the best games in men's Final Four history? Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde looks back at the best semifinal and title games of all-time ... and NC State comes out on top in both. Read more

Brett Friedlander