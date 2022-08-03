Skip to main content
Former NC State guard named to Spain's National Team

Former NC State guard Lorenzo Brown has joined Spain's national team as a naturalized player.

© Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Brown spent three seasons at NC State before declaring for the NBA draft after the 2012-13 campaign. In his final two years with the Wolfpack, he led his team to the NCAA Tournament as the starting point guard.

NCSU made its first Sweet Sixteen in seven seasons in 2012 during Brown's sophomore campaign

Former NC State guard Lorenzo Brown has played professionally throughout the world. In this photo, Brown is a member of the Toronto Raptors playing in his home state of Georgia and is guarding Vince Carter of the Atlanta Hawks. 

Since leaving NC State, the 6-5 guard from Roswell, Georgia, has been named NBA G League MVP in 2018 and has played professionally on four continents. Brown is currently a member of Maccabi Tel Aviv B.C. in the Israeli Basketball Premier League and EuroLeague. 

