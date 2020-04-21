Four-Star Wing Reports Wolfpack Offer

Michael James, a four-star small forward from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, Fla., reported on his Twitter account Monday that he's been offered a scholarship by NC State coach Kevin Keatts.

A member of the Class of 2021, the 6-foot-6 James averaged 18.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a junior last season while shooting 53 percent overall and 41 percent from three-point range.

He led his team to the semifinals of the Florida 7A state semifinals, where he scored 27 points before injuring his leg on the final play of regulation of a 59-55 loss to Miramar High School.

Among the other schools that have extended offers to James, a nominee for Florida's Mr. Basketball award, are ACC rivals Wake Forest and Virginia Tech, St. John's, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Texas A & M, South Florida and Florida Gulf Coast.

Keatts has been active on the recruiting trail despite the NCAA instituting a dead period for in-person contact until at least May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

James is the second 2021 prospect from Florida to gain an offer from State in the past month. The first was top-50 big man Ernest Ross from Santa Fe High School in Alachua, Fla.

"We’re doing a good job of texting and getting on the phone with those guys and doing as much Facetime as we can," Keatts said recently, "just to make sure everybody understands that this is a tough situation and we’ll all get through it.”

State already has one committed member for 2021. Terquavion Smith, a four-star 6-3 shooting guard from Farmville Central High School in Eastern North Carolina announced his intention to play for the Wolfpack in February 2019.