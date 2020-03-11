Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Pitt (ACC tournament)

GREENSBORO -- Ten days ago, the NC State basketball team beat Pittsburgh in a game that was vital to its NCAA tournament hopes.

This afternoon at Greensboro Coliseum, the same two teams meet again in the second round of the ACC tournament in a game that is even more critical to the Wolfpack's chances at getting into the field of 68 come Sunday.

There are no more do-overs. No more opportunities to add to the resume unless you win.

While a victory against the 13th-seeded Panthers (16-16) won't do much if anything to improve State's position on the NCAA bubble, a loss would almost certainly burst it.

And State, the tournament's No. 5 seed, can't afford to take Pitt lightly. Even though it has beaten the Panthers nine straight times, five of those wins have come by six points or less -- including that come-from-behind 77-73 triump at PNC Arena on Feb. 29.

Pitt is also coming off an impressive opening round win against Wake Forest on Tuesday, a game in which it shot 52.3% from the floor and got 31 points from freshman wing Justin Champagnie.

Make sure to check back here frequently for live updates and analysis from the Wolfpack's most important game to date.

PREGAME

Keatts is going with Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, Jericole Hellems and D.J. Funderburk in the starting lineup today ...

Eric Hamilton, Xavier Johnson Trey McGowens, Au'Diese Toney and Justin Champagnie for the Panthers ...

Unlucky news for the Wolfpack. Jamie Luckie is on the whistle for today's game. He's joined by Roger Ayers and Clarence Armstrong.

Funderburk is going with a new hairstyle today, with a Cat Barber-style pony tail rather than his usual braids ...

FIRST HALF

Right off the bat Champagnie gets called for a foul. Getting him in foul trouble would be huge after the big game he had yesterday ....

State off to a good start, a stop and a steal by Johnson defensively. A Daniels free throw and a Johnson dunk on the other end ...

First TV timeout: State 9, Pitt 6

Bates into the game for the first time at the 14:50 mark ...

Really good ball movement by State on offenes so far ...

Pitt is a very physical team and it's showing it in the early going here today. Beverly just got hit in a sensitive spot as he tried to defend a drive by the Panthers' Trey McGowens ...

State has four steals already -- two by Bryce, one each by Johnson and Hellems. ...

Under 12 TV timeout: State 17, Pitt 12

Pitt's Ryan Murphy looks like a guy playing pickup at the Y ... Either that or Billy Hoyle from

"White Men Can't Jump" ...

Daniels finishes a fastbreak that began with a Johnson steal with a rim-hanging (literally dunk). Daniels then converts on another transition, this time off a Bryce steal, and will have an and-one when play resumes.

Under 8 TV timeout: State 27, Pitt 21

State has seven steals already and 16 points off eight Pitt turnovers ...

Funderburk with an emphatic block and a primal scream to go with it ... Wolfpack is fully engaged here today. This is exactly the kind of effort it needed today. The trick now is to sustain it for the entire game ...

Champagnie had Beverly on him and was begging for the ball. Once he got it, he fired up (and missed) a three instead of backing the smaller defender in and getting a layup ...

Now Champagnie picks up his second foul ...

Andree into the game for the first time. He looked a lot more comfortable shooting in practice yesterday and said his ankle feels as good as it has since he hurt it against Clemson back in January. If he can carry that over into the game, it would be a big help for the Wolfpack ...

State had built a 10-point lead, but has given up six straight points. Keatts calls timeout to regroup #gameofruns ... State 31, Pitt 27

It's now a 9-0 Pitt run and the lead is down to one ... But Beverly stops the bleeding with a midrange jumper ...