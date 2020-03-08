Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: ACC Women's Tournament Final

It's Championship Sunday at an ACC tournament and for a change, NC State is participating with a chance to bring home a trophy.

That's something that hasn't happened in 28 years, when the Wolfpack's baseball team won the conference title in 1992.

Coach Wes Moore and his second-seeded women's basketball team has a chance to end that drought today when it takes on No. 4 Florida State in the ACC tournament final at Greensboro Coliseum.

Everything has broken just right for State so far here this week, including an upset of No. 1 seed Louisville in the semifinals. The Wolfpack also helped itself by building a big enough lead in its semifinal win against Boston College that Moore was able to rest stars Elissa Cunane and Kayla Jones for today's championship game.

Now all State has to do it take care of business.

It beat the Seminoles 68-51 during the regular season. But this is the one that counts. Make sure to stop by throughout the game this afternoon for live updates and analysis:

PREGAME

The Wolfpack is going with the usual starters: Aislinn Konig and Kai Crutchfield in the backcourt, Jakia Brown-Turner on the wing and the well-rested Jones and Cunane up front. ...

A lot of red in the stands here at Greensboro Coliseum. This might officially be a neutral site, but it feels a lot like a Wolfpack home game ...

FIRST QUARTER

State has gotten off to slow starts in both of its previous ACC tournament games thus far and it's showing some early nerves here today. Konig misses an open three and Cunane makes only one of two free throws. ...

But Turner-Brown hits a banker in the lane and scores at the rim on a nice pass from Cunane, so it looks as if it didn't take long for State to settle in ...

Yesterday it was freshman Jada Brown leading the way for the Wolfpack with 16 points off the bench. Today, it's classmate Brown-Turner that's off to the hot start. She has six of State's first seven points so far ...

First TV timeout: State 7, FSU 7

The Wolfpack has missed its first four three-point attempts ... Konig misses again from deep. She's now 0 for 3 ...

But shooters keep shooting and the senior guard finally gets one to go down ... tied at 14 ...

A pair of late Seminoles treys puts State behind after one period for the third straight game.

End of 1: FSU 19, State 14