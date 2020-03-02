Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Duke

NC State's 88-66 win against Duke at PNC Arena just over two weeks ago was a big one that got the Wolfpack back into the NCAA tournament conversation.

Tonight's rematch at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the potential to be even more meaningful.

Another victory against the Blue Devils wouldn't necessarily guarantee the Wolfpack a spot in the NCAA's field of 68. But it would almost certainly put its fate into its own hands as it reaches the end of the regular season and begins postseason play.

The good news is that a loss isn't likely to damage State's chances, meaning that this is essentially a "house money" type of game.

Does that mean coach Kevin Keatts' team will play as loose as it did in that earlier matchup with Duke? You just never know because State's of the up-and-down nature. Another X Factor is that the Blue Devils are scuffling, having lost three straight.

It's going to be an interesting one and you know the atmosphere is going to be, well, crazy.

So check back throughout the game for live updates and analysis.

While you're waiting for tipoff, here are some links to our coverage leading up to the game to pass the time:

Bates Shows Offensive Potential Just When Wolfpack Needs It

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 30, at No. 7 Duke

PREGAME

It's the usual suspects to start for the Wolfpack -- Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D,.J. Funderburk and Manny Bates. ...

Duke has a surprise in its starting five with Joey Baker and Javin Delaurier starting alongside Vernon Carey, Cassius Stanley and Tre Jones ...

Two kids from Fayetteville going up against one another tonight. I'm pretty sure Bates and Baker have played against one another before ...

FIRST HALF

A steal to start for State, but Bryce gets called for a charge trying to score in transition. History tells us that the last thing the Wolfpack needs is foul trouble ...

Bryce breaks the ice with a three, but now Bates has commited a foul ...

Duke has missed its first five field goal attempts ...

Stanley gets one to go down for Duke 3 1/2 minutes in ...

First TV timeout: State 7, Duke 4

The Blue Devils are now 1 for 12 from the floor with four turnovers. But the Wolfpack is only up 9-4. ...

Second foul on Bates ...

Duke can't throw it in the ocean, but State isn't taking full advantage ... And just like that Jordan Goldwire hits a trey to make it an 11-10 game ...

Beverly with two nice defensive plays in a row .... first a steal from Jones that leads to a Daniels basket in transition. Then fronts the taller Wendell Moore Jr., forcing an entry pass that was too high and out of bounds for a turnover ...

Under 12 TV timeout: State 15, Duke 10

Keatts has been after Daniels to attack the rim hard rather than settling for floaters and he's been good about that lately. He just reverted back with a floater from the baseline that missed and you could tell from Keatts' reaction he wasn't happy. Daniels, does, however, lead State with 10 points ...

There's a Danny Dixon sighting ... And he immediately picks up a foul

Under 8 TV timeout: State 23, Duke 21

Not sure if it's because we're down on the floor or if the volume is just high, but the PA system here at Cameron is by far the loudest in the ACC ...

Stanley slashes to the hole and scores. Tie game ...

Now Justin Robinson with a rebound dunk and Duke has its first lead of the night 25-23 ...

Funderburk scores and Daniels gets a dunk off transition after a Johnson steal and the Wolfpack is back on top ...

Now Hellems scores on a great 3 on 1 that featured passes from Funderburk to Bryce to Hellems and the lead is back up to 29-25. K wants timeout ...

It is absolutely astounding how up and down this NC State team can be … Wolfpack struggled for 33 minutes against Pitt on Saturday. Two days later, it's playing like gangbusters against Duke at Cameron ...

Under 4 TV timeout: Wolfpack 32, Blue Devils 25