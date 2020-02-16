Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Boston College

Today's game at Boston College isn't one that will necessarily help NC State's postseason resume. But a loss to the Eagles, who are currently No. 149 in the NET rankings, could severly damage the Wolfpack's chance of getting back to the NCAA tournament after missing out a year ago.

This is a game State should win. And needs to win.

But it's also the kind of game and situation in which the Wolfpack has traditionally not won.

In order to break with that tradition and extend its winning streak to three -- both overall and against the Eagles -- coach Kevin Keatts' team needs to continue shooting the ball as well as it has in its previous two games, force turnovers and not let BC in general and Steffon Mitchell in particular gain traction on the boards.

In the interest of full disclosure, I am not not in Chestnut Hill for today's game. I'll be watching along on TV just like you. But I'll be providing live updates and analysis throughout the game, so check back here frequently.