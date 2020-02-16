AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Boston College

Brett Friedlander

Today's game at Boston College isn't one that will necessarily help NC State's postseason resume. But a loss to the Eagles, who are currently No. 149 in the NET rankings, could severly damage the Wolfpack's chance of getting back to the NCAA tournament after missing out a year ago.

This is a game State should win. And needs to win.

But it's also the kind of game and situation in which the Wolfpack has traditionally not won.

In order to break with that tradition and extend its winning streak to three -- both overall and against the Eagles -- coach Kevin Keatts' team needs to continue shooting the ball as well as it has in its previous two games, force turnovers and not let BC in general and Steffon Mitchell in particular gain traction on the boards.

In the interest of full disclosure, I am not not in Chestnut Hill for today's game. I'll be watching along on TV just like you. But I'll be providing live updates and analysis throughout the game, so check back here frequently. And if you've got opinions of your own, hit the "Follow" button in the top right corner of this paige and leave them in our comments section!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State's Tim Bason breaks the school record at 1000 meters on Saturday ...

Brett Friedlander

State women's tennis is off to its best start ever after two more wins in Texas on Saturday ...

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack softball team takes two from Big Ten opponents on Saturday ...

Brett Friedlander

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions For SI BC Bulletin

A.J. Black of SI's BC Bulletin answers five questions about Sunday's basketball game between NC State and Boston College. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 25, At Boston College

Everything you need to know about NC State's game against the Eagles at Chestnut Hill. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack rallies to beat JMU with a big eighth inning rally ....

Brett Friedlander

Boxscore from today's 9-6 baseball win against JMU ...

Brett Friedlander

Another Electric Atmosphere At Reynolds for Women's Game Sunday

Another great environment is expected when the fourth-ranked Wolfpack takes on Georgia Tech, looking to bounce back from Thursday's loss to Louisville. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State's 'Ketchup Bottle' Uniforms Are (Mostly) a Hit

The players and the internet liked the Wolfpack's all-red look, but traditionalist coach Elliott Avent isn't a fan. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State's Ice Cream Social Director

When the Wolfpack wins on the road, it's up to director of basketball operations Travis Hackert to find a place for the traditional ice cream celebration

Brett Friedlander