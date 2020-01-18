Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Clemson

NC State and Clemson met on the basketball court only two weeks ago, but my, how things have already changed since then.

The Wolfpack is back at full strength again after being without leading scorer and rebounder C.J. Bryce for four games -- including an 81-70 loss to the Tigers on Jan. 4 -- while recovering from a concussion.

His presence back in the lineup made a huge difference on Wednesday as State surged past Miami for a key ACC win.

Clemson, too, has undergone a transformation. After losing its first three conference games, coach Brad Brownell's team used that victory against the Wolfpack as a springboard to its first win ever in Chapel Hill before beating Duke in its most recent game last Tuesday.

This is an important one for State, which has a chance to go over .500 in the ACC for the first time this season before heading to Virginia for a difficult road game on Monday.

Before things get started, here are some of the stories we've done leading up to tonight's game to help set the scene ...

Bryce Ready To Build On Successful Return

Sky's the Limit For Blossoming Funderburk

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 18, Clemson

And here's the recap from the first meeting between these teams:

Slow Start, Poor Shooting Do In Wolfpack at Clemson

PREGAME

More lineup changes for State today. Keatts still going with the big lineup with Manny Bates at center and D.J. Funderburk at power forward. But C.J. Bryce is back in the lineup replacing slumping Braxton Beverly. Markell Johnson and Devon Daniels are the other two starters. This is State's best five. Might as well get them all out there at the same time right from the jump ...

Lee Cassell, Jerry Heater and Sean Hull are the men in stripes today ...

FIRST HALF

Johnson gets things started with a three fronm the left corner. Always a good sign when he gets the first one to go down. He had a terrible game against Clemson down there. Wolfpack needs him to be good here today ...

Much different start than the first meeting. Clemson got out to an 11-4 lead and made seven first half 3-pointers. Tigers have missed their first three from beyond the arc and are 1 of 6 overall. ...

First TV timeout: State 5, Clemson 3

Beverly, Hellems and Dixon into the game after the timeout. Beverly immediately called for a toul trying to prevent Al-Amir Dawes from posting him up ...

That's two quickies on Beverly. He's been in a major funk the past few games ...

Simms has scored seven of Clemson's last eight points, the Tigers are on an 11-0 run and Keatts wants a timeout, down 11-5 ...

Daniels stops the bleeding with a contested baseline jumper and a free throw ...

Bates commits a foul and he's still down, holding his head. Not what the Wolfpack needs right now ... Team doctors, in addition to the training staff are looking at him.

Bates is sitting up now. Doctors working on his neck ...

He's up now, but walking very gingerly straight to the locker room …. my uneducated guess is concussion protocol ...

Team doctors are back on the bench. Bates isn't. Not a good sign.

Johnson breaks some ankles, gets into the lane and scores in traffic for a 17-16 Wolfpack lead, then Daniels feeds Funderburk for a dunk in transition and now it's Clemson that wants the timeout ...

State 18, Clemson 16 with 7:55 left in the half