Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Duke

The NC State basketball team is a heavy underdog against sixth-ranked Duke in the first of two straight top-10 matchups at PNC Arena.

Wednesday's game against the Blue Devils and Saturday's game against No. 8 Florida State represent the Wolfpack's last best chance at playing its way back into the NCAA tournament conversation after Sunday's loss at Boston College.

In order to pull off the upset, coach Kevin Keatts' team is going to have to shoot well, something it did well in recent road wins against Miami and Syracuse (making better than 50% overall and 40% or better from 3-point range in both), but didn't in Sunday's loss at Boston College when it 2 for 19 from beyond the arc.

It also has to force turnovers to create offense from defense and reverse a trend that has seen State have three of its five highest turnovers performances in its last three games.

Another plus would be getting Duke's star big man Vernon Carey into foul trouble, something he's had a problem with this season. The Blue Devils aren't nearly as good a rebounding team without him on the floor and he's their leading scorer. Having him on the bench will aid the Wolfpack inside duo of D.J. Funderburk and Manny Bates considerably.

If all else fails, State can always fall back on the "Law of the Wolf."

It's the theory that says the Wolfpack usually accomplishes the least when the expectations are the highest and accomplishes the most when expectations are low. Even though State has won five of its last seven meetings at PNC against Duke (see above photo), including two years ago for Keatts' first ACC win, expectations are clearly low.

It's almost game time, so make sure to check back here throughout the night for live updates and analysis.

PREGAME

Here are some links to our coverage leading up to the game to keep you busy before tipoff:

Wolfpack Looks to Repeat History Against Duke at PNC

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 26 vs. Duke

It's Now or Never Time For Wolfpack's NCAA Hopes

Duke's Stanley Will Return For State Game on Wednesday

Usual starting lineup for State: Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Manny Bates. Pat Andree is not in uniform, presumably still bothered by the foot injury he suffered against Clemson nearly a month ago.

Duke counters with Tre Jones, Cassius Stanley, Jordan Goldwire, Matthew Hurt and Vernon Carey ...

Mike Eades, John Gaffney and Brian O'Connell are the men in stripes ...

FIRST HALF

Daniels with a floater off a give from Bates and we're underway here at the big ATM ...

Bates establishing himself early with an assist, a rebound and a block in the opening minute ...

Johnson takes Jones one-on-one, puts a spin move on him in the lane and scores off the glass. State up 6-1 early. Good start for the Wolfpack. But starting hasn't been the problem this season. Finishing has ...

State is 5 for its first 7 from the floor and hasn't attempted a 3 yet. Duke has missed its first five field goal attempts ...

Daniels will go to the line for two when play resumes. So far, so good ...

First TV timeout: State 10, Duke 2