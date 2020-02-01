Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Louisville

The calendar has flipped to February, the shortest month of the year and the most important month for college basketball teams flirting with the NCAA tournament bubble.

Every win and loss will be magnified over the next 29 days, especially those in games designated as Quadrant 1 contests by the NET ranking system. Today's matchup against No. 6 Louisville is just such an opportunity for NC State.

A win would get the second half of the conference schedule off to a strong start and greatly enhance the Wolfpack's resume come Selection Sunday.

But it won't be easy. Not only will Kevin Keatts' team have to find an answer for ACC Player of the Year candidate Jordan Nwora and a balanced Louisville lineup, but it will have to hope its own leading scorer -- C.J. Bryce -- remembers how to put the ball in the basket after two straight scoreless outings.

As you wait for the festivities to get started this at PNC Arena, here are some reading suggestions to pass the time:

Keatts' New, New Year's Resolution

Wolfpack Faces Challenging Road Ahead

Wolfpack Needs 'Good Markell' to be its Best

Would Jalen Lecque Have Made a Difference?

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 22, Louisville

PREGAME

Pat Andree is in uniform and warming up again, just as he did for Monday's game against UNC. Still no word if he'll actually play today. He's missed the past three games because of an ankle injury. He he does get into the game, it will mark only the third game against an ACC opponent this season that the Wolfpack will have had all nine scholarship players healthy and available to contribute. ...

TV Teddy, Raymie Styons and Sean Hull are the men in stripes today.

Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, Jericole Hellems and D.J. Funderburk starting for State ...

Understanding that Kevin Keatts is far more knowledgable and experienced than I am, if I was coaching the Wolfpack, I'd try to run something that gets Bryce a layup early just to get him off the schneid after going scoreless for the past two games. State absolutely has to have him make a meaningful contribution to have any shot at winning today ...