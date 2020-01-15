GameDay Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Miami

There's big news at PNC Arena before tonight's game between NC State and Miami ...

Manny Bates has added some color to his hair, giving it a distinctive red tint.

Okay, so that's not really the biggest news of the night. That would be the return of C.J. Bryce for the first time in four games.

The redshirt senior wing, who has been sidelined since suffering a concussion in a pregame shootaround on Dec. 29, has been cleared to play and his return has been confirmed by a team spokeman.

The Wolfpack can certainly used Bryce, a leader, a defender and a poised veteran whose contribution goes far beyond the stat sheet. At 2-3 in the ACC one fourth of the way through the league schedule, the Wolfpack can't afford to drop another home game, especially against another middle-of-the-standings team.

Before things get started, here are some of the stories we've done leading up to tonight's game to help set the scene ...

PREGAME

Mike Eades, Tim Clougherty and Jeffery Clark are the officials tonight.

Bryce is not in the starting lineup for the Wolfpack, but there is one change of note. D.J. Funderburk, who has been State's best and most consistent player over the past couple of weeks, will get his first start of the season in place of Jericole Hellems. Keatts going with the big lineup against the taller Hurricanes, who start two players taller than 6-foot-11 ...

Miami might be tall (with the notable exception of 5-7 point guard Chris Lykes), but they're thin ... that's thin as in lack of manpower. Coach Jim Larranaga's team has three players averaging more than 30 minutes per game and another averaging 29. State isn't deep either, but it does now have a full complement of nine scholarship players ...

FIRST HALF

State's interior defense has left something to be desired here in the early going. Two of Miami's first three baskets have come on uncontested dunks. The Wolfpack, meanwhile, has missed its first three field goal attempts ...

Lykes fouled out of Miami's most recent game, a win against Pitt on Saturday. He just picked up a quick one on Markell Johnson, who converted the and-one to get State going ...

First TV timeout: State 7, Miami 7

Bryce into the game after the timeout. He gets a big cheer when the crowd at PNC notices him on the floor. And an even bigger one the first time he touches the ball. Bryce immediately gets an offensive rebound, but the Wolfpack can't convert. ...

Bryce then gets called for an offensive foul after running into a Miami defender in transition. There wasn't much contact, but you hold your breath the first few times that happens after a concussion ...

My goodness Lykes is good … He just hit an off-balance 3 as Beverly fouled him, then converted the 4-point play. Beverly has had a problem with fouls lately, too. ...

Danny Dixon into the game. Keatts finally has all his pieces in place and he's using them ...

That didn't last long. Two possessions and two fouls .... Dixon back to the bench ...

Under 12 TV timeout: Miami 14, State 11