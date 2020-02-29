Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs Pittsburgh

Depending on which NCAA bracket guesser you prefer, the NC State basketball team is either one of the last four teams into the tournament field or one of the first four out.

Saturday's game against Pittsburgh will go a long way toward determinign which way the Wolfpack goes on the bubble.

It's a game that should be a slam dunk for coach Kevin Keatts' team. The Panthers are 15-14 overall (6-12 in the ACC) and have lost five straight coming into this game. State has also won its last eight games in the series, including a season sweep last year.

But the Wolfpack has had a tendency to play its worst against this kind of opponent -- as witnessed by its 0-4 record this season against fellow conference bottomfeeders North Carolina and Georgia Tech.

Even though Pitt has some nice young talent on its roster, including ACC Rookie of the Year contender Justin Champagnie and sophomore point guard Xavier Johnson, this one is all about State.

Play up to its capability, don't have long scoring droughts or allow the Panthers to dominate the offensive glass and things should turn out well for the Wolfpack. Lose this game and it will likely need a miracle at Cameron Indooor Stadium next week or at the ACC tournament to sneak into the NCAA field.

PREGAME

The usual suspects for State to start ... Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Manny Bates ...

Johnson, Champagnie, Trey McGowans, Au'Diese Toney and Terrell Brown get the starting nod for the Panthers of coach Jeff Capel ...

Bert Smith, Jeffery Clark and Raymie Styons on the whistles today ... not an A crew.

This is a difficult game to judge. It's either a small crowd or a late arriving crowd here at PNC and combined with the early afternoon starting time, there's not a lot of energy in the building right now. The Wolfpack is going to have to understand the urgency of this game and generate its own juice. Otherwise, this one could be a real struggle. Given the up-and-down nature of this team this season, it's anybody's guess which one will show up here today ...

FIRST HALF

Devon Daniels attacks the rim and scores on State's first possession. That's a good sign. No. 1 becaues Daniels was in foul trouble against UNC and wasn't very productive and No. 2 because the Wolfpack can't get caught up shooting too many perimeter jumpers ...

So what does C.J. Bryce do on his team's second possession? Fire up two three-pointers, missing both ...

Manny Bates did pull down two offensive rebounds, though.

Wolfpack not playing much defense right now. Pitt has scored on every possession and is up 7-2 ...

Another offensive rebound for Bates. This time a tip-in basket. He's been very active so far in the early going. On the offensive end, at least ...

State is 5 of 6 on two-point attempts. It has missed all three three-pointers, all by Bryce ...

First TV timeout: Pitt 11, State 10

Beverly with a wide-open three from the corner off a Johnson feed and the Wolfpack has pulled even at 13 ...

Some really lazy passing into the post by the Wolfpack so far ... Hellems did it twice, now Beverly. State is lucky the arrow was pointing it direction. Otherwise it would have been another turnover. But Hellems turns it over anyway on the restart ...

Wolfpack is fighting itself here early ...

We've played nearly eight minutes here at PNC. Only three fouls called between the teams. Refreshing ...

Under 12 TV timeout: Tied at 14

State has four offensive rebounds, but only one has resulted in second chance points ...

Pitt star Justin Champagnie has yet to score. Beverly., who's six inches shorter, is guarding him right now. Surprised the Panthers haven't tried to exploit that mismatch ...

State is shooting waaaaaay too many threes (and not making many) right now ... Wolfpack is 6 of 8 on two-point attempts and 1 of 6 on threes. Make that 1 of 7 ...

There's Champagnie's first basket ... someone didn't pick him up on an inbouds pass under the basket. Now a turnover and a runout for the Panthers ... and State trails 23-16. Keatts wants timeout.

If you want to be an NCAA tournament team, you have to play like one. Right now, State isn't doing that. ...

Pitt comes out of the timeout in a zone and Hellems scores from the dead spot at the high post ...

Daniels gets hammered going to the basket on the break with no call ... the inconsistency of ACC refs is astounding ...

Bryce finally makes a three and State is back to within 25-23 ...

Markell Johnson slashes to the rim for two and it's a 7-0 Wolfpack run and a tie game. But Xavier Johnson immediately answers with a 3 to put the Panthers back up ...

Daniels misses again from three. State is now 2 of 10 from beyond the arc (9 of 14 from everywhere else). ...

Under 4 TV timeout: Pitt 28, State 25

The Wolfpack has 10 turnovers already .... half of them from Funderburk and Johnson ...

Crowd urges Bates to shoot when he's left all alone on the baseline and he listens ... missing badly ... Now Daniels is clobbered again with no call ... Keats has his hands out on the bench wanting to know what's up ... I'm not sure anyone in the ACC gets pounded more around the rim without getting calls than Daniels. ...

And now Daniels gets called for a foul trying to block a shot ...

At the risk of sounding like a fanboi, they're not making the same calls at both ends of the court ...

The basketball gods prevail ... Terrell Brown misses both free throws ...