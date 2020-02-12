AllWolfpack
Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Syracuse

Brett Friedlander

Say what you want against the upcoming games against Duke and Florida State, tonight's matchup against Syracuse at Carrier Dome might be the most important of the season to date for the NC State basketball team.

Because the Orange is ranked among the top 75 of the current NET rankings, this qualifies as a Quad 1 opportunity that would greatly enhance the Wolfpack's postseason resume if it can win.

Already, though, things aren't going State's way. 

Starting point guard Markell Johnson isn't in the starting lineup and won't start. There's o word yet on how long he'll be punished, but the longer he's on the bench, the more difficult it will be for State to run its offense against Syracuse's trademark 2-3 zone.

The good news for the Wolfpack is that it has won its last two meetings with the Orange, 

In the interest of full disclosure, I'm not in Syracuse. I'm at home watching on TV just like you. But check back here frequently for live updates and analysis as the game goes on:

FIRST HALF

State is off to a slow start offensively, but so is Syracuse. The Wolfpack is 2 of its first 6 from the floor and has turned it over twice early. ...

The Orange is up 6-4 at the first TV timeout. With Johnson coming into the game for the first time, it will be interesting to see how much better State's offense executes.

Also of note, Syracuse's leading scorer Elijah Hughes -- the East Carolina transfer who ranks second in the ACC at 19-plus points per game -- is out of the game and on the bench, looking as though something might be physically wrong. Not having to deal with him will definitely benefit the Wolfpack as this one goes on ...

Not only is the Wolfpack better on the offensive end with Johnson on the court, its defense is also improved. Johnson with a steal from Buddy Boeheim and a runout layup. To give State its first lead at 8-7. Any offense the Wolfpack can get out of transition is that one possession fewer it will have to go against that zone ...

Hughes has a jacket on and is apparently icing his groin. Looks like he won't be coming back tonight ...

Now Johnson with a great bounce pass in transition to Daniels for a dunk ... It's a 10-1 run that has put State up 12-7 and Boeheim wants timeout ...

The Wolfpack is putting the hammer down right now. It's done that before this season. The trick now is to keep it down and put this team away while it has the chance. 

